Amber Heard Dating History: From Johnny Depp To Elon Musk

Amber Heard's dating history has been a subject of curiosity for many, given her high-profile relationships and controversial trajectory over the years. From her early romance with photographer Tasya van Ree to her tumultuous marriage to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's boyfriend list and love life have often made headlines. Following her split from Depp, Heard was briefly linked to tech mogul Elon Musk, art dealer Vito Schnabel, and filmmaker Andrés Muschietti. More recently, she sparked dating rumors with filmmaker Bianca Butti. Let's take a closer look at Amber Heard's relationship timeline and her notable partners over the years.

Past Relationships

Amber Heard's dating life has been filled with notable figures from the entertainment industry. She has been linked to several high-profile personalities over the years, sparking widespread interest and speculation. Among her past relationships, one of the most prominent was with photographer Tasya van Ree. The couple's romance garnered attention, and Heard publicly came out as bisexual during their relationship in 2010. Despite their split in 2012, Heard and van Ree remained on good terms.

Another significant chapter in Heard's romantic history was her marriage to actor Johnny Depp. The couple's whirlwind romance captivated fans, leading to a lavish wedding ceremony in 2015. However, their marriage was marred by controversy and legal battles, ultimately ending in divorce in 2017.

Amber Heard's Dating History: A Timeline of Romance

1. Johnny Depp

Heard first met Depp on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009, while she was still dating van Ree and Depp was in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis. Despite their platonic relationship during filming, Depp confessed in court that he developed feelings for Heard, which continued after the movie wrapped. They reconnected in 2011 during the film's press tour.

"We connect on a lot of levels, but the first thing that really got me was that she's an aficionado of the blues," Depp stated in 2015. "She's very, very literate. She's a voracious reader as I have been, so we connected on that as well, and she's kind of brilliant and beautiful."

Heard and Depp began a private relationship after the press tour, keeping it under wraps until they were photographed holding hands in 2013. Depp proposed to Heard in 2014, and they tied the knot in February 2015. However, their marriage was short-lived, with Heard filing for divorce in May 2016, less than 15 months later, alleging domestic abuse.

In the aftermath, Heard wrote an op-ed discussing her experience with domestic violence, leading to a legal battle with Depp. In 2018, The Sun labeled Depp a "wife beater, resulting in a defamation lawsuit against the publication. The legal saga continued with Depp filing a defamation lawsuit against Heard in the U.S. in 2019.

Their defamation trial in 2022 saw both actors testify, with Depp denying abuse allegations and Heard standing by her claims. The jury ruled in favor of Depp, awarding him damages for defamation. Heard announced a settlement in December 2022, aiming to move past the legal ordeal.

2. Elon Musk

During the period when Amber Heard was still in a relationship with Johnny Depp, she made an appearance in the film Machete Kills, which included a cameo from Elon Musk. However, she never actually met the Tesla founder on set. Following the conclusion of filming, Musk contacted the movie's director, Robert Rodriguez, with the intention of arranging a dinner with Heard. Despite plans being made, Heard did not attend the meeting.

It wasn't until several years later that Heard and Musk formally met. The exact timing of their initial encounter remains unclear. Heard mentioned during court proceedings that she didn't establish a friendship with Musk until the 2016 Met Gala, during which she claimed Depp had "stood [her] up." Conversely, Depp asserted in court documents during his 2022 defamation trial against Heard that she and Musk began seeing each other covertly in 2015.

Heard described her ex partner Musk as a "real gentleman" during her 2022 defamation trial against Depp, emphasizing his kindness and the development of their friendship over time.

After her divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard and Musk became the subject of romantic speculation by July of that year. Although initial reports suggested they were simply friends, their relationship gradually evolved. They made their relationship public on Instagram during a trip to Australia in April 2017, with insiders indicating they were deeply committed to each other.

Their relationship hit a bump in August 2017 when they decided to part ways, reportedly due to their busy schedules. Despite the breakup, they maintained an amicable relationship, even issuing a joint statement emphasizing their mutual respect and desire to remain friends.

Despite their split, Heard and Musk were spotted sharing a kiss in a Los Angeles restaurant shortly after, although sources insisted they were only "friendly." Additionally, Heard was seen vacationing with Musk in Chile just days later. By January 2018, it appeared they had rekindled their romance, but their relationship ended for the second time in February of that year.

3. Tasya van Ree

In 2008, Heard began a relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree. They kept their romance private for the first two years, but began attending public events together in 2010, including Heard's charity art exhibition featuring van Ree's work. Heard publicly came out as bisexual at GLAAD's 25th anniversary party later that year.

Despite their serious relationship, they parted ways in 2012, with Heard reverting to her original name. Their past resurfaced when Heard was arrested in 2009 for domestic violence against Van Ree, though no charges were filed. Van Ree defended Heard, stating the incident was over-sensationalized.

4. Bianca Butti

In January 2020, rumors about Heard’s involvement with filmmaker Bianca Butti arose after they were photographed kissing. they were seen together when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and they were seen running errands together, like grocery shopping and it seemed like they were spending a lot of time together.

Throughout the year, Butti remained supportive of Heard, accompanying her to court appearances in London during her legal battle with Depp, as reported by the Daily Mail. Despite rumors of a breakup circulating in 2021, particularly after Heard became a mother to her daughter, Oonagh Paige, they were seen together once more during a trip to Mallorca, Spain, in October 2022.

5. Vito Schnabel

Heard was initially romantically linked to art dealer Vito Schnabel in May 2018, shortly after her breakup with Musk. Their relationship became public when they were spotted enjoying breakfast together at the Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus in New York City. Over the following months, they maintained a relatively low profile, but were seen making several appearances around the city.

Their relationship gained further attention in July of that year when they attended a tennis match at Wimbledon in London, where Heard and Schnabel were seen holding hands as they arrived at the grass courts.

Despite their initially private nature, the couple continued to date openly over the next year, even taking a New Year's trip to Switzerland together and being spotted on outings in Los Angeles. However, their relationship came to an end in early 2019, as confirmed when both were seen out with other people by the media.

6. Andrés Muschietti

Heard was first seen kissing actor Andrés Muschietti and then caught by the media at several places getting cozy together. Heard's rumored romance with director Andrés Muschietti added another layer of intrigue to amber’s dating history. Although their relationship was short-lived, it captured the interest of fans and media alike.