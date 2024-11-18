Jonathan Majors Announces Engagement With Meagan Good Amid Harassment Lawsuit

Jonathan Majors is now engaged to Meagan Good. The couple began their relationship in May 2023 and made the announcement recently during the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on November 17 while walking on the red carpet. Good, who is 43 years old, is seen wearing a diamond engagement ring as the couple spoke about how the event was special to them, as they had first met there two years ago.

Good said to E! News, "EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms." Their romance began shortly after Majors faced legal troubles regarding the Grace Jabbari case. Although Majors has always claimed to be not guilty, he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment on 18th December 2023. He was charged for 52 weeks of counseling along with a fine of 250 USD.

Good made it quite clear that Majors was important to her and went ahead with all her day court appearances in support of Majors in NYC. Early in March, during an interview, Good made a reference to Majors as “the one” while complimenting his style, character, and sensibilities.

She defended her relationship with the actor against the public opinion that did not support their relationship or harshly scrutinized it. Speaking openly in a Today interview aired on July 9, she noted that she wants to lead an authentic life while expressing her love and care for Majors.

Advertisement

Good said, "I take everyone’s opinion and advice into account, for sure, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to live my life." She expressed how she and Majors support, communicate, and deeply care for each other and called the bond life-changing and meaningful.

She continued, "I’m the one who has to get to heaven one day, prayerfully, and give God an account of what I did. So, I want to be responsible for the choices that I make. I also want to live the life that I want to live."

Jonathan Majors has been subjected to mandated counseling and other court-imposed restrictions as part of his plea agreement and is still subject to a domestic violence restraining order pertaining to his ex-girlfriend. The two, however, look forward and seem to be very resolute about their future as a couple with their newly announced engagement. In spite of the drama, the couple seems to be looking ahead and is undeterred by the challenges they have faced as a couple. This moves them a step closer to their union while facing personal and public scrutiny.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Long Have Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Been Together? Know As She Supports Him At Sentencing Hearing