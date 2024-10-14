Jordan Lutes Reveals He 'Almost Broke Down Crying' During His Proposal To Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s fiancé, Jordan Lutes, who also goes by Jutes, is reflecting on a relationship milestone, sharing how he prepped to propose to the Disney alum and had multiple breakdowns while doing so.

During an appearance on The Viall Files on Thursday, October 10, Jutes recalled how and when he asked fellow musician Lovato, 31, to marry him. “I wrote a song,” Jutes, 33, who popped the question to Lovato in 2023, said. “I’m not a guitar player, but I kind of play some chords. So it took me like a week just to write some chords. Then I wrote a song, and then I practiced it.”

Jutes revealed that the song ended with “Will you marry me?” but playing it on strings proved so difficult that he messed up three out of four times and simply hoped he would get it right in front of Lovato. “I definitely almost broke down crying a few times,” he confessed.

To make the big ask, Jutes shared that he asked Lovato’s team to distract her with some made-up engagements before he performed, intending to catch her completely off guard. He said he was confident she would say yes because they had discussed getting married and similar topics in passing.

Lovato and Jutes met in January 2022 when they collaborated on her song Substance. The musicians went public with their romance in August 2022 and made it red carpet official in February 2023. By December, Jutes was down on one knee before Lovato in Los Angeles with a stunning pear-shaped diamond in his hand.

Advertisement

Lovato gushed about Jutes to People just last month, billing him as a supportive, loving, and caring partner. She said it’s very easy for her to stay centered around him because he treats her so amazingly.

“I’ve waited my whole life for him, and to have him be a part of this just makes it that much more sweet,” Lovato said at the time.

The couple is big on posting about each other on social media. For Lovato’s 30th birthday in August, Jutes posted a heartfelt caption on Instagram, writing that making her laugh cures his depression. Replying to him, Lovato called him the best boyfriend in the world.

For Halloween 2022, they shared their couple’s costume as a zombie bride and groom, noting that they went together to a haunted house in New Orleans. They celebrated Christmas Eve at Disneyland, sharing a kiss in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, decorated in stunning lights for the holiday season crowd.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Demi Lovato's Fiance, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes? Everything About Him As Pop Star Shares Couple Photo