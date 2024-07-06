Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reveals His Experience Sharing Screen With Co-Star Eddie Murphy On Beverly Hills Cop 4

Joseph Gordon-Levitt recently revealed his experience working alongside his co-star, Eddie Murphy, on the latest installment in the hugely popular action-comedy Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Gordon-Levitt joined the franchise, portraying the role of Detective Bobby Abbott, while Murphy reprised his iconic role as Detroit cop Axel Foley.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt shares his experience working with Eddie Murphy on Beverly Hills Cop 4

In a recent interview with Collider, Joseph Gordon-Levitt opened up about his experience working in the latest action-comedy film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F alongside Eddie Murphy. During his candid conversation with the outlet, Gordon-Levitt was asked if anything surprised him about teaming up with Murphy that he wasn't "expecting."

In response, the actor said that despite Murphy's comedic talent and ability to play "bombastic" characters or when he's "behind prosthetic makeup," such as in movies like The Nutty Professor or Coming to America, he still manages to make those characters feel authentic and genuine, saying that is what so "charming" about those performances.

He added, "I didn't expect how much he emphasized, 'Let's make sure we all still feel real,"' adding that instead of aiming directly for laughs, he "was making sure it was all honest and then letting the laughs come naturally."



Kevin Bacon says Eddie Murphy is a very 'relaxed actor'

Kevin Bacon, who depicted the role of Captain Cade Grant in Beverly Hills Cop 4, joined Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the interview, as he also shared his thoughts on working with Eddie Murphy.

Bacon said that Murphy is a "very relaxed, loose and very present actor." He further mentioned that the Beverly Hills Cop movie actor's humor often revolves around observing and reacting to the people he's working with, which he finds "disarming."

The Footloose movie actor added that it's "good" for him, noting because "I'm a very rehearsed kind of person; I think a lot about it. I think that it's good to be with somebody who's just in the flow."

Mark Molloy's latest film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, follows Detective Axel Foley, who returns to Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane's (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley join forces with a new partner, Detective Bobby Abbott (Gordon-Levitt), and old friends Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton). Together, they work to uncover a conspiracy.

