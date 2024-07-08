Joshua Pippens Claims Rapper Lil Durk's Son Allegedly Shot Him Amid Domestic Altercation

American rapper Lil Durk is making headlines as recently Joshua Pippens, who is reportedly the stepfather of his 10-year-old son, claimed that the boy allegedly shot him during a potential domestic altercation he had with his mother.

Pippens reportedly revealed the supposed incident in several of his social media posts. He shared the security footage of the incident, noting that he didn't initiate the reported fight and admitted being not the "aggressor." Read on further to know more details!

Lil Durk's son allegedly shot his stepfather, Joshua Pippens

Lil Durk's 10-year-old son has allegedly shot his stepfather, Joshua Pippens. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Durk is going viral on social media due to disturbing security footage featuring his son.

The outlet noted that in the video, the 10-year-old's stepfather and his mother were seen involved in a supposed domestic altercation. The report noted that during the incident, the boy allegedly shot his stepfather, Pippens.

As per the Daily Mail reports, the supposed tragic incident occurred on July 1, and Pippens has since openly talked about it from the hospital on his social media accounts.

The report further mentioned that he took to Instagram, shared a clip of the reported incident, and penned a lengthy note. He denied being the 'aggressor' during the altercation and explained that he had a gun on his hip, which Lil Durk's 10-year-old son grabbed.

"As y'all can see I was not the aggressor. And y'all also can see how I still had my gun on my hip. He grabbed my gun off my hip following his mom's lead and tried to shoot me and then actually shot me," he wrote per the outlet.

Lil Durk's son's stepfather Joshua Pippens says he still loves him

The Barbarian rapper's son's stepfather shared another post later on his Instagram stories and wrote that he will still "love" Durk's 10-year-old son "like he's mine" despite the reported shooting incident.

As per Daily Mail, in the post, he further revealed, "Whatever makes y'all feel better. That's why I got custody of my kids and she don't. Y'all so internet think [sic] god it was me that took the shot and not her," adding, "I'm doing this for rights over my kids. Call me what y'all want."

Meanwhile, American rapper Durk Derrick Banks, best known as Lil Durk, reportedly has seven children: Angelo Banks, Willow Banks, Bella Banks, Zayden Banks, Du'mier Banks, and Skyler Banks.