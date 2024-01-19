What is Lil Durk’s Net Worth in 2024? Exploring How Much Is The American Rapper And Singer Worth This Year

Durk Derrick Banks, known as Lil Durk, is an American rapper. Born on October 19, 1992, in the Englewood neighborhood on the south side of Chicago, Lil Durk is part of the rap collective OTF, which includes various drill recording artists from Chicago, including the late King Von.

Lil Durk initially gained recognition by creating rap tracks on platforms like Myspace and YouTube. His mixtape Life Ain't No Joke brought him fame in the rap scene. He later signed with Def Jam Recordings and released "Signed To The Streets," earning a spot in the top 10 mixtape releases of 2013 according to Rolling Stone.

As Lil Durk carved his niche in the music industry, he collaborated with notable artists such as A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Future, Kevin Gates, and Ty Dolla Sign. His major breakthrough came in 2020 when he featured on Drake's single, Laugh Now Cry Later.

This song debuted impressively at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Notably, it received nominations for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the Grammy Awards, marking a significant milestone in Lil Durk's career.

Lil Durk’s Net Worth in 2024: $10 Million(Estimated)

Lil Durk is a really successful person who has done amazingly well in his music career in America. The rappers has put out a bunch of albums and mixtapes that made him super successful when he was starting out. He signed a record deal first with Def Jam Recording and then with Alamo Records.

His music has made it onto the Billboard charts and has been a big commercial hit. Right now, Lil Durk is worth $10 million in 2024. Besides making his own music, Lil Durk started a group and a record label called Only The Family.

Lil Durk got to where he is through his long career, and he's worked with big names like Kanye West. In November 2023, there was news that Kanye was talking to Alamo Records about buying out Lil Durk from his contract. TMZ reported that Alamo Records stopped a collaboration between them for Kanye's new music.

In a demo release of Lil Durk's new song Vultures, he had his own verse. But for the streaming release, Alamo Records' CEO Todd Moscowitz didn't allow Lil Durk's verse to be included. So, it looks like Kanye might buy out Lil Durk's contract to keep the collaboration going.

Lil Durk’s Albums

Title Album details Certifications Remember My Name

Released: June 2, 2015

Label: Only the Family, Def Jam Lil Durk 2X Released: July 22, 2016

Label: Only the Family, Def Jam Signed to the Streets 3[9] Released: November 9, 2018

Label: Only the Family, Alamo, Interscope RIAA: Gold Love Songs 4 the Streets Released: August 2, 2019

Label: Only the Family, Alamo, Interscope Just Cause Y'all Waited Released: May 8, 2020

Label: Only the Family, Alamo, Geffen RIAA: Gold The Voice Released: December 24, 2020

Label: Only the Family, Alamo, Geffen RIAA: Platinum Advertisement BPI: Silver 7220 Released: March 11, 2022

Label: Only the Family, Alamo, Sony RIAA: Platinum Almost Healed Released: May 26, 2023

Label: Only the Family, Alamo, Sony RIAA: Gold

RIAA: Platinum

BPI: Silver

300 Days, 300 Nights, headlined by the single My Beyonce eventually became certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Lil Durk’s Collabs

Born out of the drill music movement in Chicago, Lil Durk's career has been remarkably impressive. His unique melodic style and authentic storytelling have resonated with audiences worldwide. What truly distinguishes him are his noteworthy collaborations. Explore one of Lil Durk's finest collaborations; take a look.

Lil Durk’s Album Sales

LIL DURK has sold more than 4,060,000 albums, with 4,000,000 in the United States and 60,000 in the United Kingdom. The top-selling album by LIL DURK is THE VOICE, which has surpassed 1,060,000 copies sold. The Voice by Lil Durk has made a significant impact on the hip-hop scene, achieving platinum status by selling over 1,060,000 copies in the United States. The album's success goes beyond just numbers, with its standout singles playing a key role in its overall popularity.

