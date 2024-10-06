Judi Dench Breaks Down While Addressing Best Friend Maggie Smith’s Death: 'The Energy That’s...'

Dame Judi Dench has recently opened up about losing her close friend Dame Maggie Smith in a heartbreaking moment at at the Cheltenham Literature Festival. A week after Smith’s passing, Dench is feeling the void created by her death. She has been emotional talking about Smith who passed away on September 27th at the age of 89.

Dench broke down into tears when asked about Smith's death at the festival. She choked up remembering her friends Smith as well as the late Barbara Leigh-Hunt. In the interview, Brendan O’Hea asked Dame Judi, “I know I probably shouldn’t bring this up, I know the last week has been tricky for you because you lost your great friends Maggie Smith and Barbara Leigh-Hunt." This led to Dench shedding tears while being at a loss for words.

As reported by The Times, Dench looked like she was on the verge of crying while discussing grief and loss surrounding the death of her close friends, family, and collaborator.

Dame Judi began, "I suppose the energy that’s created by grief…" but she couldn't finish her thought as tears clouded her eyes. She reflected on the deep grief she went through in 2001 when her husband Michael Williams passed away. Dench equated grief to being like petrol, an energy that brings forth powerful sensations.

Advertisement

Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, Smith’s sons, were bereaved when their mother died on September 27. They announced her death through a statement saying the Harry Potter star passed away peacefully.

Dench and Barbara Leigh-Hunt appeared together in the BBC sitcom As Time Goes By. Many classics saw the bond between the legendary actresses Smith and Dench, evolving from A Room with a View (1985), Tea with Mussolini (1999), Ladies in Lavender (2004) to The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015) in addition to stage plays. The Guardian published The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel writer's anecdote of the dynamic duo. Parker wrote, "Every morning Maggie and Judi would swim in their Victorian swimsuits. And every day we would all laugh and laugh."

Most recently, a viral clip from a show called Tea with the Dames showed the strong friendship between Judi Dench and Maggie Smith to the TikTok generation. In it, Dench humorously said, "We’re going to work forever if we’re asked." Smith taunted, “But you’re always asked first if I may say so" leading her old friend, Judi to hilariously command her not to turn on her. This followed a smiley Smith as she quipped, "I’m turning on you…it’s all coming out now." Their memorable bond has stayed strong till the very end, as Dench still continues to mourn the loss of her friend, Smith.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Don't Go To The Theatre': Judi Dench Opens Up About Her Discomfort With Trigger Warnings