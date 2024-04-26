Julia Garner, a rising star in Hollywood, has landed the lead role in the horror movie Weapons by filmmaker Zach Cregger. The movie is set to start filming this spring, with production kicking off in May in Atlanta. Julia Garner is set to star alongside Josh Brolin in the film.

Weapons: Everything we know about the horror movie so far

While there's no synopsis of the Weapons movie, Cregger has written a secret script for Weapons, describing it as a complex horror story similar in tone to the movie Magnolia per Collider. Zach Cregger, who is both writing and directing the film, is joined by much of the same team behind his previous project, Barbarian.

Roy Lee from Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules from BoulderLight Pictures are involved in the production. Miri Yoon has also joined the team.

Weapons was initially supposed to start filming in late 2023 but was delayed due to strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Why is Julia Garner chosen in the Weapons?

Julia Garner gained recognition for her Emmy-winning performance in Netflix's Ozark. Since then, she has been securing major roles in big-studio films, establishing herself as a sought-after talent in Hollywood. Garner is represented by UTA, LBI Entertainment, and Sloane Offer.

Before her role in Weapons, Julia Garner was already lined up for other horror projects like Wolf Man and the Paramount thriller Apartment 7A. Garner's diverse portfolio includes acclaimed performances in Ozark, The Assistant, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Modern Love.

Additionally, Garner has been cast as the Silver Surfer in Marvel's Fantastic Four, alongside Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. This film will be shot in London after Weapons, during late summer. For Josh Brolin, who stars alongside Garner, this is his first foray into the horror genre, following his success in Dune: Part Two.

Weapons begin filming in Atlanta next month, and while there's no release date yet, it's a highly anticipated project for New Line. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates on Weapons.

