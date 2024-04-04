Who Is Shalla-Bal In Marvel's The Fantastic Four? All You Need To Know About Her

The highly anticipated new Marvel movie Fantastic Four revealed its star-studded cast previously, causing a lot of excitement about what new surprises the Marvel Cinematic Universe's reboot will bring. Now, according to a new report from Comic Book, there were strong hints on Wednesday night that Ozark and The Royal Hotel star Julia Garner will be playing a significant role in The Fantastic Four. Garner is said to be taking on the role of Shalla-Bal, also known as the Silver Surfer, in the upcoming Marvel film.

About Marvel’s Shalla-Bal

According to 1968's Silver Surfer #1, created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, Shalla-Bal is the Empress of Zenn-La, a utopian planet originally crafted by a time-traveling Norrin Radd / Silver Surfer. Shalla-Bal and Norrin initially met following the death of his mother, but he ignored her feelings for him and focused on his work. Once Norrin was given the Power Cosmic and became the Silver Surfer, he left Shalla-Bal, in part so Galactus would theoretically spare Zenn-La from his planet-eating wrath.

Further continuing the story, Shalla-Bal has continued to have feelings for Silver Surfer over the years, even while she was cloned, manipulated by Mephisto, and briefly killed. During that time, Norrin actually gave Shalla-Bal part of the Power Cosmic, so she could help save Zenn-La from being demolished by Galactus. Afterward, Shalla-Bal told Norrin that she couldn't marry him out of duty to her planet. She has appeared periodically in the years since, both in Silver Surfer stories and in larger parts of Marvel's comics corner.

Meanwhile, the Marvel comic character appeared in the 1998 Silver Surfer animated series, voiced by Camilla Scott.

Everything to know about the Marvel’s Fantastic Four FiIm

The plot details of Marvel's The Fantastic Four film are yet to be revealed. The new cast of the film introduces Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch.

According to Comic Book, the 2025 film will be directed by Matt Shakman, who has teased that the way the Fantastic Four script approaches its plot — and the influences of its Marvel Comics source material — appealed to him.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

"We have been nonstop," Shakman said of the pre-production work on the film. "Despite the strikes, yes, we've been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that's been incredibly exciting. You know, how do you translate those skills into live-action in dynamic ways? Because some things that work beautifully in John Byrne and Jack Kirby are a little tougher when you're filming them. How do you make sure that things are exciting but also grounded in a scientific thing, which is also part of the Fantastic Four that I love? There's some stuff I'm super excited about. I can't say too much, you know?"

Marvel's Fantastic Four, the much-awaited film, will be in cinemas on July 25 next year.







