Julia Louis Dreyfus Opens Up On Her Action Scenes In Thunderbolts Amid First Trailer Unveiling At Comic Con

Julia Louis Dreyfus is set to show off her punches and kicks in the upcoming Marvel movie, Thunderbolts. Following the trailer reveal for the film at the San Diego Comic-Con, the actress spoke at length about her action sequence in the Jake Schreier directorial. Louis Dreyfus is known to have portrayed the character of Valentina in previous Marvel movies, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow. While she will reprise her character in Thunderbolts as well, it will be different for Dreyfus as she will be playing with weapons.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly at the Comic Con, Louis Dreyfus revealed that her character would be “hyper manipulative person who walks four steps ahead of others.” At the event, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh accompanied the actress.

Julia Louis Dreyfus shares insights about her character in Thunderbolts

While speaking to the entertainment portal, the Seinfeld actress revealed that her character is ready to get her hands dirty in Thunderbolts. Louis Dreyfus said that Valentina, in the upcoming movie, would be looking at using people to her advantage, who are known as the underdogs. The Veep alum shared, "It was fun for me to play a hyper-manipulative person who is about four steps ahead of everyone in the piece, and that was cool. And I did my share of kicking ass."

Further in the segment with the Thunderbolts panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, the filmmaker of the movie shared that during his first meeting with the actress, Julia Louis Dreyfus asked him if she could “punch someone.”

Moreover, while sitting at the panel, the cast of Thunderbolts introduced Geraldine Viswanathan, who will be making her Marvel debut with the 2025 release. Viswanathan revealed that her character will be getting a place “in the world of Valentina.”

Geraldine Viswanathan talks about her debut in the MCU

During her appearance at the Thunderbolts panel of the San Diago Comic Con, Geraldine Viswanathan shared that her character will be introduced as one of the members of Valentina’s group. Speaking to the media portal, the Australian native revealed, "I'm kind of her little righthand man.”

She further added, "And kind of going, 'Wait a minute? Who is this, and what's she doing? So we're really paired up, which is a dream—it's Julia Louis Dreyfus!"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has scheduled the release of Thunderbolts in 2025 making it one of the most anticipated movies next year.

