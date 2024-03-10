Julia Roberts Lauds Ryan Gosling's 'Dimension' In Barbie; Calls His Performance As Ken 'Remarkable'

Julia Roberts, a renowned actress, and global spokeswoman for Chopard heaped praise on Ryan Gosling for his performance in Barbie, ahead of the Oscars. While speaking with People at a private dinner in Los Angeles, she expressed her appreciation for the multi-faceted performances of Gosling, especially in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie Barbie. Roberts considers the hectic experience of being a nominee, from the thrill to the difficulties, such as handling backlash on social media, as the excitement for the Academy Awards grows. Read on!

Julia Roberts talks about Ryan Gosling’s performance in Barbie

The 56-year-old Notting Hill actress, who was in attendance at an exclusive dinner thrown by Chopard at the Château Marmont in Los Angeles on Friday to commemorate the debut of her Chopard x Julia Roberts line, talked to People about Ryan Gosling’s performance in Barbie and her favorite Oscar-nominated movies.

"I met Ryan recently, a few times, and when you bring such dimension to a performance, it's remarkable," the Chopard global ambassador said, adding that the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie “was so unique and new."

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, is set to perform I'm Just Ken at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Julia Roberts discusses about her Oscar-nominated films

During the interview, Roberts, who won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2001 for her performance in Erin Brockovich understands just how much the nominees are going through. "The craziness, the getting ready," she said. "You just have to embrace it all, almost like a sporting event, as you're going through it," the Hollywood star added.

To know more, watch Julia Roberts’ speech during 2001 Oscars

Julia Roberts talks about the viral Instagram post with her niece Emma

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar six years ago, Julia Roberts talked about the changes that Instagram has made to her life. She said that the remarks made by random users on Instagram over a picture of her that her niece Emma Roberts shared online, which recently went viral again, pained her.

"One weekend morning, Emma slept over, and we got up and were having tea and playing cards and having this beautiful morning, and then a couple of days later she posted a picture of us," she said at the time, adding, "And the number of people who felt absolutely required to talk about how terrible I looked in the picture — that I’m not aging well, that I look like a man, why would she even post a picture like this when I look that terrible!"

Roberts said that she was "amazed" that the comments impacted her so much. "I’m a 50-year-old woman and I know who I am, and still my feelings got hurt. I was sad that people couldn’t see the point of it, the sweetness of it, the absolute shining joy of that photo. I thought, “What if I was 15?'" she said in the interview.

While she was surprised the clip surfaced again, she understands why it resonates. "So many people think that's a new interview. But I clearly say, 'I'm a 50-year-old woman.' Well, I'm 56," Roberts told People. "But the fact that we are still here, and this vitriol is still happening six years later, shows how little progress we've made," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Roberts gave a moving speech at the banquet honoring International Women's Day, requesting everyone to advance the cause. Lifting her glass, she celebrated the ladies in attendance and urged the gentlemen to join her by adding, "All of you gents, hold us up a little higher."

