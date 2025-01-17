Julia Stiles Reflects on Her Relationship With 10 Things I Hate About You Co-Stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Larisa Oleynik: 'From a Distance'

Julia Stiles has shared some candid details about what it was like to play Kat Stratford in the iconic teen romantic comedy film 10 Things I Hate About You starring herself alongside Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

She has discussed her relationship with her former co-stars. Speaking with People, Stiles shared that although she does keep in contact with some of her former co-stars like Joseph Gordon-Levitt or Larisa Oleynik, they largely connect from afar. She spoke about her contact with her costars adding, "A little bit, but from a distance."

She further said that distance and different lives indeed limited connections but that she looks forward to the once-in-a-while catch-up, like seeing Oleynik at an event recently.

Stiles explained, "Josh lives in London and, Joseph lives in LA and I know that Larisa Oleynik is gonna be here tonight, which will be wonderful, to see her."

She also remembered Kat Stratford as a very fierce and unapologetically independent character. She remembered moments when she got feedback that made her upset because it was asking her to "smile more" or to be seductive, all in accordance with stereotypical standards.

She recounted, "I was a 17-year-old actress auditioning and getting a lot of annoying comments like, ‘You're too serious’ or ‘You need to be sexier’ or ‘smile more’ and I was vulnerable to it because I was still trying to figure out who I was," she recalled."

Stiles said the role had empowered her when she was just 17, especially given her early Hollywood auditioning experiences. Julia stated, "And then I read 10 Things I Hate About You, and Kat Stratford was like this feisty outspoken girl who did not care what people thought about her. So it meant a lot to me to be in that movie and that it resonates with people still is so great."

The script of 10 Things I Hate About You was very close to Stiles' heart because Kat's bold and outspoken personality reflected the authenticity she wanted to adopt. Stiles thanked the film for its long-lasting influence on the audience and for being a part of a story that appreciated individuality and strength.

Julia Stiles shines in her directorial debut with Wish You Were Here arriving on the screens on January 17.

