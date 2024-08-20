Julianne Hough Reflects On Filming Emotional Scene With Her Co-Star Cher In Burlesque: 'She Could Tell I Was Nervous...'

Julianne Hough recently revealed her experience sharing the screen with legendary actress Cher in their 2010 musical film Burlesque, in which she portrayed the character of Georgia while Cher depicted Tess Scali. Hough also discussed how Cher motivated her during the filming of an intense scene. Read on further to know details!

Julianne Hough recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she opened up about her fond memories of working in Burlesque opposite Cher, which follows an aspiring performer, Alice "Ali" Marilyn Rose (Christina Aguilera), who moves to Los Angeles and accepts a job at a burlesque club owned by the no-nonsense owner Tess Scali, (Cher).

Hough shared how Cher boosted her confidence while filming some emotional scenes, as she struggled to cry through take after take, eventually feeling like she had no more tears left. However, the Moonstruck actress made a positive remark, reassuring her that she deserved to be on set, which gave her the confidence she needed.

The Footloose actress recalled that she was filming a scene where her character, Georgia, was in the bathroom throwing up after finding out she was pregnant, noting, "It was my first real film that I had ever done, and I had just been crying for take after take after take after take."

However, when it was time for her to be on camera, the Dancing With the Stars alum explained she felt uncertain about how she would manage to "get tears out of my face because nobody told me that you don't have to do it all the time until your take comes." Hough added that, at that time, Cher "knocked on the door" and came into the bathroom stall with her and said, "I just want you to know that you deserve to be here. You are so amazing."

The actress continued talking about the scene, saying that Cher could sense her nervousness, and the feeling of being seen and understood by the Zookeeper actress made her feel so good that she ended up crying. She said Cher then told the crew to start filming, "All right, let's roll." Julianne Hough quipped, "So I don't know if it was that she actually meant that or if she was like, 'I know how to make her feel good to get those tears going.' It was very sweet."

Meanwhile, Steven Antin's Burlesque is available to stream on Netflix. The movie also features Christina Aguilera, Cam Gigandet, Kristen Bell, Alan Cumming, Stanley Tucci, Eric Dane, Peter Gallagher, and Glynn Turman among more.