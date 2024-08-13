'We Both Have Regrets': Julianne Hough Opens Up About Failed Marriage to Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough filed for divorce from Brooks Laich in November 2020, over two years after their separation. Recently, the judge of Dancing with the Stars opened up about her previous relationships and why she broke up with her husband.

In the August 12 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast by Dax Shepard, the thirty-six-year-old actress shared a lot about her relationship history, including her marriage to Laich and what they went through.

Hough believes that their connection and marriage were right for that particular period but also thinks that the ending was inevitable. She recognized that both partners have regrets over it not working out. She said, "We both have regrets that it didn't work out because I don't think we had the maturity to come together."

She described how she grew while he regressed, which created a disjunction between them that couldn’t be bridged, leading them to retreat into individual safe corners. It is something they have accepted, although Hough expressed sadness at how the relationship ended, especially since she has always had good people around her. She said, "We just went into our own protective modes. So we've definitely accepted what happened, but we're sad that it didn't work out because I've only dated great human beings."

Nevertheless, even though they have separated, Hough still cherishes Laich, whom she describes as having a peculiarly kind-hearted nature.

Julianne Hough started dating Brooks Laich in November 2013 and became engaged two years later, announcing it on Instagram in August 2015. They wed on July 8th in an open-air ceremony held at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho, a place where Julianne envisioned raising their future family.

However, after passing separate quarantine periods due to COVID-19 and amid growing speculation about their relationship, Hough and Laich confirmed their breakup through a statement given to People magazine in May 2020.

In their statement, they mentioned that they had thoughtfully considered their decision to separate, highlighting the love and respect that still existed between them. They also requested privacy and confidentiality as they moved forward in their lives.

Julianne officially filed for divorce in November 2020, realizing she was happier alone, even though they had attempted to fix their issues. The decree absolute was granted in June 2022 after the court finalized the divorce.

In a July interview with the outlet, Hough disclosed that she is single and open to the idea of finding someone special again. She said, "Look, my heart is open."

