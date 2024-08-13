‘So Glad I'm Doing It': Julianne Hough Opens Up About Returning To Music

Julianne Hough, the renowned American dancer and actress, grabbed the spotlight as she released her new book Everything We Never Knew. However, the release of her new fiction novel is not the only good news as the dancer made a shocking revelation by sharing her plans to make her musical comeback along with it. Hough shared her inner feelings about leaving her musical career amidst mid-roads and is looking forward to finishing that unfinished business.

Many may recognize Julianne Hough for her excellent dancing and acting skills, but one may not have been much aware of the TV personality’s musical career. The multi-talented star released her first self-titled album back in 2008 under the Mercury Nashville label. Following the release of her album, Hough released an extended play (EP) titled Sounds of the Season: The Julianne Hough Holiday Collection.

However, Hough never released any more albums post this and simply halted her musical career. In her new conversation with PEOPLE, the former America's Got Talent judge revealed her plans to pick up her musical career once again. The superstar also opened up about reasons for not actively chasing music back in the day, sharing that she always had a feeling of personal dissatisfaction because of the same.

ALSO READ: 11 MCU Movies And TV Shows To Watch Before Agatha All Along

“I’m releasing music for the first time in a really long time, and it's because I felt like I kind of just pivoted during my country career, and I just went to something else because, even though I was doing great, I didn't feel personally successful enough. I'm coming back around in this cycle of feeling like I have unfinished business, but I'm so glad I'm doing it now,” Hough stated.

Advertisement

Julianne Hough’s latest title track is Everything We Never Knew, named similarly to her new fictional book. Apart from the title track, there will also be four additional songs titled, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. The track shares the story of her book’s main character, Lexi, who realizes that she can see other people’s emotions and further see into their memories.

“I am writing these songs that really mean something to this journey that I've been on, and each one of these songs ties to one of the lessons that Lexi goes through in the book,” Hough noted. Additionally, Hough explained how each of her songs delves deeper into her character’s persona. Her song, Air, will describe how Lexi finally learned to “speak up for herself for the first time.”

Whereas the song, Fire, is about her “body, her sensuality and her life force energy”. Whereas the track Water elaborates on her learning of healthy anger and its differentiation with “resentful anger, grief, and losses.” Lastly the Earth track is all about rebuilding familial relationships after experiencing betrayal. The track’s central theme revolves around “forgiveness without forgetting”.

Advertisement

Well, fans are surely excited for Julianne Hough’s comeback as a singer and look forward to her new songs. Hough further revealed that she is still figuring out dates for the release of her new songs and shared that fans can expect her comeback somewhere in August or September. Till then one can enjoy her book, Everything We Never Knew, which was released on August 13, 2024, and is available for sale.

ALSO READ: 'We Both Have Regrets': Julianne Hough Opens Up About Failed Marriage to Brooks Laich