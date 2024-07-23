'Justice Will Prevail': Priscilla Presley's Ex-Business Partner Brigitte Kruse Responds To Financial Abuse Lawsuit

Brigitte Kruse was mentioned by Priscilla Presley in a lawsuit accusing her of financially exploiting her for $1 million. Kruse's legal team has now released a statement addressing the matter.

Brigitte Kruse shares a legal statement related to Priscilla Presley’s lawsuit

Brigitte Kruse's legal team shared a statement with People Magazine on Monday, July 22, regarding the lawsuit filed by Marty Singer on behalf of Priscilla Presley on Thursday, July 18.

Kruse's legal team stated, "The suit filed is a retaliatory lawsuit due to the one filed by Priscilla's business partners last year. We are confident that the facts will speak for themselves and justice will prevail."

Further in the statement given to the outlet, it was expressed that this situation has saddened all of them as they have put their lives on hold to provide aid to a woman who needed help, and now she is utilizing her status as a celebrity to ruin the lives of hardworking and kind individuals.

They shared their gratitude for those who have supported them during this difficult time. The statement added that they will continue to focus on their business and look forward to their day in court.

The statement continued that the truth will come out with evidence and not speculations. It concluded by stating, "There will be no further comment at this time as we respect the judicial process."

GWS Auctions accused of selling inauthentic Elvis Presley Memorabilia

As reported by the outlet, Graceland executives are raising questions about the Elvis Presley memorabilia items sold at GWS Auctions.

The managing partner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, Joel Weinshanker, told NBC News that he first became suspicious of the items at the auction house after seeing a black grommet jacket, worn by the late singer in 1972, up for sale.

He revealed that the jacket is currently hanging in Graceland’s private collection. The jacket is just one of many items the Graceland executives are questioning. Other items of memorabilia at the auction house include several pieces of jewelry and a 1962 Lockheed Jetstar owned by the legend.

According to the outlet’s report, many items came with letters from Priscilla Presley attesting to their authenticity. Some of the letters include items that Elvis had purchased after he had divorced Priscilla, such as a set of gold ‘Aloha From Hawaii’ snowman cufflinks, which alerted the Graceland executives.

Weinshanker told the publication that they have a very precise idea of all the items the late singer possessed, as his father, Vernon Presley, kept all his son's financial records throughout the years.