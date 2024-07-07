‘I Was Too Stupid’: Elvis Presley’s Ex Carol Connors Wishes If She Had A Baby With The Legend

Carol Connors, 83 is an acclaimed singer and songwriter. She was a part of the band Teddy Bears, and their song To Know Is To Love Him garnered notable recognition for her talent. She also dated the legendary actor and singer, Elvis Presley.

The Academy Award-nominated performer has penned down a new memoir titled Elvis, Rocky & Me. It highlights her acclaimed career and her experiences throughout it. As per Fox News Digital, a new documentary focusing on the songstress’s life is gearing up for release.

Carol Connors regrets not having a child with Elvis Presley

As per the outlet, Connors' Memoir mentions that she met Elvis in 1964, which was months after he was done with the shooting of Viva Las Vegas. The movie also starred actress Ann-Margret.

According to the publication, the songstress shared that she dated the Can't Help Falling In Love singer for nine months. Connors also claims that Elvis said that they dated each other for two and a half years but, “it was more often off than on.”

She added, “But I did go with him for nine months. Didn’t have a baby. I was too stupid." In her autobiography, she touches on being insecure about her then-boyfriend's alleged linkup with Ann-Margeret while filming their movie.

As per the outlet, the actress expressed that she will never forget how “beautiful” the legend was. Carol further shared that she always had a belief that Ann Margaret was one of the great loves of Elvis’ life. She reflected on the time she once asked him about this alleged affair but the Love Me hitmaker did not answer the question.

How did Carol Connors meet Elvis Presley?

While reflecting on the aforementioned hit song by Teddy Bears, Connors recalled how she met the Burning Love hitmaker.

The songstress said that she was in the market buying a bottle of milk, when a person, who she addressed as a “creepy guy” came up to her.

The person questioned, “Aren’t you the girl who sang To Know Him is to Love Him?" to which she said yes, He further told her, “Elvis Presley would love to meet you.” Connors replied, “Right, sure, yeah, of course.” The guy says that he means it and Elvis loves the songstress’s voice.

The veteran singer expressed that she gave the person her phone number, thinking nothing of it. He called her two weeks later and said that he had “worked it out”. The person added that Connors had to come to Elvis’s house as he would like to meet her. She agreed.

The Oscar nominee continued that she was picked from her parent’s house and arrived at a big house situated in Los Angeles’s Bel Air area. As per the outlet, the property was being rented by Elvis and his posse, known as The Memphis Mafia.

Connors reflected that she saw a “beautiful man” who she addressed as “very catlike. The songstress said that she felt like a “mouse”.

Presley came up to the Teddy Bears vocalist and his first sentence to her was, “Why’d you name your group the Teddy Bears?” She thought, “My God, that’s Elvis Presley,” she further added, “That started our love affair."

