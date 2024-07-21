Did GWS Auctions Sell Inauthentic Elvis Presley Memorabilia? Graceland Claims Explored Days After Priscilla Presley's Lawsuit

On July 18, Priscilla Presley sued the owner of GWS Auctions, Brigitte Kruse who is one of 4 people named in her lawsuit for allegedly financially abusing her. Now, the same auction house is being questioned by Graceland executives regarding the Elvis Presley Memorabilia. Read ahead to know more.

What are Graceland executives' allegations?

As per People, the managing partner of Elvis Presley, Joel Weinshanker told NBC News that he first got wart of the item at the auction house after seeing a black grommet jacket that was purportedly worn by the legendary singer in 1972 go up for auction.

He stated that the jacket, which was a unique piece of the deceased singer, is currently hanging in Graceland’s personal collection. Weinshanker told the outlet, as they visited the estate and were shown the jacket with its receipts, “We know there was only one made, and guess what? We have it in our archives.”

The jacket is simply one of the many things about which Graceland is questioning. Additional items of memorabilia available for auction at GWS Auctions include several jewelry pieces owned by the late singer as well as his 1962 Lockheed Jetstar, per the outlet.

According to the publication’s report, numerous objects from the auction house came with letters for Priscilla attesting to their authenticity. But some of these letters included objects that Elvis brought after he and Priscilla split up, such as a set of gold 'Aloha From Hawaii' snowman cufflinks, which alerted Graceland executives.

The legendary singer brought the cufflinks from Hawaii, according to the auction house, to commemorate the success of his 1973 TV special, Elvis: Aloha From Hawaii.

Weinshanker told the publication, “If they hadn't talked for months and months and months in person, how does she know what Elvis did and didn’t do?"

Joel Weinshanker on why the estate has a good idea about what Elvis Presley owned

Weinshanker revealed to the outlet that Graceland has a very accurate idea of all the items the late singer owned as his father, Vernon Presley, kept all of his son’s financial records throughout the years.

He said that because Elvis had some trouble with the law early in his adult life, Vernon kept every receipt. He added to the outlet that they could come to them and ask about what the late singer did on a particular day in 1962, they pretty much know what Elvis did just by how he spent his cash.

In a previous interview, Kruse acknowledged the publication about the family's record keeping, but she expressed skepticism that the musician's whole possessions were fully documented.

She told the outlet, “So how can they without a doubt, unequivocally say, ‘We have everything?’ It’s an impossibility.” Kruse, while referring to the late entertainer’s allegedly purchased items when he was not with Pricailla, questioned that if Pricilla’s personal recollections are not worth purchasing then whose are?

For the unversed, Elvis and Priscilla were married from 1967 to 1962, and together they had a daughter named Lisa Marie Presley.

