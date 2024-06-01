‘I Didn't Expect That': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Insight on Her Meeting With Kim Kardashian

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard raved about Kim Kardashian following their meetup for the latest season of Hulu’s The Kardashians. During the Season 5 premiere on May 23, the preview featured a surprise meeting of the two TV personalities that left fans flabbergasted. Now, Blanchard is opening up about her experience talking to Kim Kardashian.

Though much was not revealed about the context of Blanchard and Kim’s sudden meetup, the Lifetime star later shared that they bonded over their mutual passion for prison reform. With Kardashian recently stepping into law, Blanchard was honored to get the conversation going and work on something close to her heart.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard sings Kim Kardashian’s praises

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, discussed all about her currently busy life, from getting out of prison to meeting Kim Kardashian and starring in her upcoming reality show, in an interview on Friday, May 31. Of her meetup with The Kardashians star that has got the internet buzzing, many even throwing shade on her, Blanchard lauded Kim for being humble and felt it was an "honor" to have met her.

"It was really eye-opening for me because you read the headlines, you think that you get a sense of who someone is," she told E! News. “But meeting her I'm like, ‘Wow, she's so down to earth.' And I didn't expect that."

Offering an insight into the motive of the meetup, Blanchard continued that she and Kardashian had “a lot to talk about as far as prison reform goes.” "I know that she's done some really amazing things with prison reform. And that's really close to my heart because I've been on that side of the fence,” she added.

Kim’s interest in law and prison reform traces back to the time when Gypsy Rose was in prison. The Hulu star had previously shared the 2017 documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest based on Blanchard’s life, as a must-watch crime show on Instagram. This encouraged an optimistic response from the ex-convict turned influencer as she conveyed her passion to bring “real change within the justice system.”

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, after serving seven of the ten years she was sentenced to for the second-degree murder of her mother, Claudine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard in June 2015. Blanchard was the victim of her mother’s psychological disorder, Munchausen by proxy, that forced the former to undergo several medical treatments owing to made-up illnesses by Dee Dee.

How Gypsy Rose Blanchard deals with June 9th every year

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn planned the murder of her mother a decade ago. On June 10, 2015, Claudine Blanchard was found dead in her Springfield, Louisiana home. The two were later found guilty which led to their incarceration the following year.

Following her mother’s death, this will be the first time Blanchard will be enjoying a summer of freedom. However, the TikTok star shared how she feels and spends the traumatic day as it circles back around the year. “When June 9th comes around…I find myself in a very depressive state. It’s a hard day for me,” Blanchard revealed. She also copes by listening to her mother’s favorite music which allows her to “grieve” in private.

Blanchard is set to star in Lifetime’s reality series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up which will premiere on June 3.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

