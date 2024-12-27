Justin and Hailey Bieber Are In No Rush To Expand Their Family: Source

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly taking their time being parents to their newborn son, Jack Blues, and are in no rush to expand their family further. According to a Page Six source, the Baby singer, 30, and the Rhode founder, 28, have discussed having more kids but are happy with where things are for now.

The Hollywood power couple welcomed their son in August, three months after the runway model’s pregnancy news made headlines.


“Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom,” the insider told the outlet, adding that when Justin asked her what she would like for Christmas this year, she had no answer because she already had everything she desired.

Page Six, citing intel from tipsters, reports that the couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, are still adjusting to life as parents of a newborn and feel that every day is a learning experience.

“They couldn’t be happier,” the insider shared. “Hailey has seen a whole different side of Justin since becoming a father, and she’s more in love with him than ever.”

Hailey took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to show off a new piece of jewelry that features a nod to her son. The new mom shared a glimpse of a new ring featuring side-by-side birthstones for herself and her infant.

The "toi et moi" style, French for "you and me," was a personalized piece with an emerald-shaped stone paired with a pear-shaped rock, set on a gold band. Hailey pointed out that the former signifies Jack’s birth month of August, while the latter was for “Mama.”

The update about Hailey and Justin's love life comes shortly after his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s engagement to Benny Blanco, following which it was reported that the pop star was “stunned” yet happy for the singer and actress.

