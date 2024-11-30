Throwback: When Justin Bieber Revealed First Year of Marriage With Hailey Was 'Tough'; Says There Was 'Lack of Trust'

Hailey Bieber shared a cozy selfie of herself on a fall walk with her husband, Justin Bieber, and their newborn son, Jake Blues Bieber, recently. The Rhode founder’s November wrap picture somehow made us think of how being patient in life can be extremely rewarding in some cases, especially in those where love and relationships are involved.

We're throwing it back to 2019, when Hailey and Justin Bieber were a newly married couple, navigating the myriad challenges their shared history continually presented in their union.

Shortly after they tied the knot, Hailey said in an interview with Vogue in February 2019 that she and her popstar husband had met with a marriage counselor. The runway model told the outlet, “The thing is, marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”

In an April 2019 interview, Justin Bieber echoed a somewhat similar sentiment, though divulging more personal details in his take on marriage. In an interview with GQ, the Baby singer revealed that his first year of marriage with Hailey was “really tough” because the duo had to go back to their respective traumas and heal them before they could make another move in their relationship.

According to Bieber, acknowledging one's trauma in front of the person you love is the toughest thing to do, especially when there's a "lack of trust" and the fear of overwhelming them.

Well, five years down the line, the couple is still happily married and only recently became parents to a baby boy, proving that all the counseling and efforts they took for their relationship were ultimately worth it.

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s relationship dates back to 2009, when they had a brief meet-and-greet backstage of a TV show, thanks to her dad, Stephen Baldwin's, friendship with Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette. The pair sparked dating rumors in 2014 following a joint church appearance at Hillsong Church, though, according to Hailey, they weren’t yet romantically involved.

After denying dating rumors several times throughout 2014, Jailey rang in the New Year together and began their love story. In 2015, the couple vacationed in Mexico. However, in 2016, they went through a very public breakup.

In June 2018, Justin and Hailey got back together, and this time wasted no time making things permanent. They got engaged in July 2018, and by September 2018, they were husband and wife.

A year later, the pair had a second wedding in South Carolina. They became parents to Jake Blues Bieber in August 2024.

