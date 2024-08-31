Justin Baldoni Breaks Down Atlas' Restaurant Scene From It Ends With Us; Says 'It's Very Opposite To Ryle's World'

Justin Baldoni's latest directorial romantic drama film, It Ends With Us, is making quite a splash at the box office. The film is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestselling novel and is receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Baldoni recently shared his thoughts and inspiration behind the restaurant scene in the movie, featuring his co-stars Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar as Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan.

In an interview with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Justin Baldoni, who directed and also starred in It Ends With Us, discussed the thought process behind the production design of Atlas' restaurant in the film. Baldoni explained that the design aimed to reflect the character of Atlas and his connection with his ex-girlfriend, Lily Bloom.

He explained, "When it came to the production design of Atlas' restaurant, we wanted it to feel like it was in the same universe as Lily Bloom's—a mix of the old and the new. The idea was that, like Lily, Atlas has an appreciation for older things." Baldoni added, "We wanted the restaurant to be warm in color, which is very opposite to Ryle Kincaid's world, which has a lot of blacks and grays and feels very plain and sterile."

ALSO READ: Justin Baldoni Reveals Replacing THIS Popular It Ends With Us Book Moment With an Easter Egg

The director and actor noted that to create a lively atmosphere in the restaurant, they decided to add elements like candlelight, a warm glow, and wood accents. Baldoni further revealed how the restaurant in It Ends With Us reflects Atlas' background and his relationship with Lily, noting, "Every time he's [Atlast] on screen, whether it's in a room or his apartment, it feels safe."

Advertisement

He continued, "We wanted to show that he came from this difficult childhood and made something of himself. We kept going back to who Atlas was and why he has this restaurant in the first place, and one of the things that was very important was that this restaurant feel very much like a love letter to Lily."

ALSO READ: It Ends With Us 2: Everything To Know About It Starts With Us

It Ends With Us is now in theaters. The film follows Lily Bloom, who overcomes her traumatic childhood and starts a new life in Boston, where she pursues her dream of opening a flower shop. There, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, with whom she develops a close bond, but as their love grows, she begins to notice sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. However, their relationship becomes more complicated when her first love, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), unexpectedly reenters her life.