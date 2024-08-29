It Ends With Us 2: Everything To Know About It Starts With Us

Blake Lively’s latest movie, It Ends With Us, turned out to be one of the biggest movies of the year, be it for the controversies around it or the plot.

After the success of the romantic drama, director and actor Justin Baldoni went viral for sharing his thoughts regarding the sequel. He expressed that he did not want to direct the potential sequel, It Starts With Us. Even the question about the lead cast returning for the movie is up in the air, especially after all the drama surrounding It Ends With Us.





Besides the obvious fact about It Ends With Us’ box office collection, Sony is yet to confirm the sequel. The movie premiered on August 9, 2024, and managed to collect over $80 million globally on its open weekend. Blake Lively, who portrayed the role of Lily Bloom in the movie, also served as producer on the project.

While Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios has the option to direct It Starts With Us, he believes that Blake Lively might be a better fit instead. Author Colleen Hoover also weighed in and shared that she loved working on the project. She believes that whoever takes charge of the sequel will do it justice.





The book It Starts With Us was published in October 2022 and follows the events of It Ends With Us. Lily and Ryle are divorced and co-parenting their daughter. Lily reconnects with Atlas and agrees to go on a date with him, which makes Ryle unhappy. In addition to this, Alyssa and Marshall are also part of the sequel along with a few of Atlas’ family members.

The sequel will center more around Lily and Atlas than Lily’s relationship with her former husband, Ryle. However, the book still has some violence from Ryle, specifically towards Lily and Atlas. It Starts With Us serves as a new beginning for Atlas and Lily.



As for the controversies surrounding It Ends With Us, co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni seemed to be in a feud as during the film’s promotion, the two were never pictured together. Fans also took notice of Baldoni’s serious approach towards the message of the movie in comparison to Lively’s light-hearted one.

Recently, Alexa Nikolas even called out the actress for including a song by her ex-husband, Mike Milosh, in the movie centered around abuse. She had previously accused Milosh of abuse and grooming. Lively is yet to respond to Nikolas’ statement.

