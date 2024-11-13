Justin Long And Kate Bosworth To Star In Their First Project Together Post Marriage; Details Inside

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth have signed their first movie together after tying the knot with each other. The couple is set to star in the upcoming thriller film, under the title of Coyote.

Long and his now wife have previously worked together in movies such as House of Darkness and Barbarian and will fight a pack of Coyotes during the wildfires erupting in the Hollywood Hills.

Capstone Studios announced the project, and the director’s seat will be taken by Colin Minihan. Moreover, the screenplay will be developed by Daniel Meersand, Nick Simon, and Tad Daggerhart, while Simon and Daggerhart will pen the script.

Following the announcement of the film, the makers released a statement, sharing the details of the movie. It read, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Gramercy Park on this electrifying tale of a family facing dual threats from the firestorm threatening to engulf their home and a pack of hungry coyotes caught up in the maelstrom.” The statement further claimed, “We know that Justin and Kate are perfectly matched to bring this riveting tale to life.”

Meanwhile, for the producers’ list, Jason Carpenter, Adam Mirels, Robbie Mirels, Tyler Gould, Michael Sklut, Nick Simon, Tad Daggerhart, Jijo Reed, Long, and Bosworth have come on board to fund the project.

While the release details and the other cast members have not been revealed yet, the producers have claimed that Coyote would be one nail-biting experience for the audience.

As for Long and Bosworth, the couple got married in 2023 after dating for nearly three years. After they were spotted together in Los Angeles, the duo went public with their relationship in 2022.

Taking his Instagram, Long shared a picture of himself and his wife, revealing that he had found “the one. " Sources close to the couple shared that they had secretly gotten engaged in March 2023.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth tied the knot in May of the same year.

The duo was recently spotted having a gala time in New York. The couple’s trip to the States was filled with adventures and love as they marked their first anniversary.

