Justin Timberlake Announces New Forget Tomorrow World Tour After Releasing His Single Selfish

Justin Timberlake’s latest single Selfish has topped almost all the music charts. Now the acclaimed singer has announced his new tour, Forget Tomorrow, and fans are all too excited.

By Khushi Mishra
Published on Jan 27, 2024
Justin Timberlake (Via IMDb)

“I don’t wanna lose you now, I’m looking right at the other half of me”, well Justin Timberlake fans are all excited after listening to Selfish, the Friends with Benefits actor’s new single. While fans are still absorbing lines like “So if I get jealous, I can't help it, I want every bit of you, I guess I'm selfish” the 42-year-old dropped a bigger bomb about the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Is it happening? Yes, you read it right.

When and Where was the Forget Tomorrow World Tour announced?

 

Justin Timberlake (Via IMDb)

The latest single Selfish was released on January 25 2024, and the Reptile actor grabbed headlines by appearing on the Thursday episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Justin Timberlake also did a few free gigs recently, with one at Memphis which is his native. This is also the concert that saw Selfish being played for the first time. The Bye Bye Bye singer will perform a free gig next at Irving Plaza, New York City. Casually, during the conversation, when the 49-year-old Fallon asked “Should we tell them? Do you have something to-” the popular singer teased fans with his comment “Um maybe” and said he might perform once more. 

Did Justin Timberlake announce his World Tour on The Tonight Show?

 

During the same conversation, when Fallon asked, “Do you have something to announce?” the Palmer actor said, “No no no. I don’t have anything to announce. We’re announcing it.” as he held his album, Everything I Thought it Was. 

But Fallon did not give up and kept probing, and Justin finally said “Oh, that” and then talked about, “Oh yeah, I’m going on tour.” That is when the crowd cheered and the Rock Your Body singer mentioned about the world tour titled the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. It is interesting to see how the singer and actor was confused and clueless about this announcement throughout the episode, but fans are excited for his comeback. While Justin Timberlake’s new album, Everything I Thought It Was is ready with 100 songs to come out on March 15 this year, more details on the tour are yet to be revealed.

