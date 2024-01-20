Is Justin Timberlake Working On A Brand New Album? The Singer Files Trademark Applications

Justin Timberlake, whose last solo album Man of the Woods came out in 2018, seems to be working on a new album. Or at least that is what the signs are telling us. From a trademark application being filed for a phrase to Justin using the abbreviation of that phrase in a post on his social media, here is what we know about the matter so far.

How is the trademark application connected to JT?

According to some legal documents obtained by TMZ, it seems that a trademark application has been filed for the phrases “Everything I Thought It Was” and "Everything I Thought It Was ... A Sonic film." And it seems that the person who applied for the trademark is C. Brandon Browning.

Here is where it gets interesting. Because C Brandon Browning was also the same attorney who filed the trademark for Timberlake’s 2018 album Man of the Woods. So it seems like a really telling sign that the same attorney is once again filing for a trademark application for a phrase with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

What did Timberlake post on his Instagram?

The trademark application was already a pretty big clue, but the fact that Justin Timberlake posted the abbreviation of ‘Everything I Thought It Was’ on one of his Instagram posts just helps us connect the dots together.

Justin, who has deleted almost all of his Instagram pictures only has two posts up on his profile. One of them is about the live show he has in Memphis on 19th January, and the other seems to be a few clues to his next album. Not only is the last picture on that slide has EITIW written on an object but that is also the caption of his post.

All of these things are definitely pointing to a new album soon. So even if the fans are probably not getting an NSYNC project anytime soon, a JT solo album is probably on the way. And it seems that the singer will probably announce this new album during his Memphis performance tonight or soon after.

