Britney Spears' Fans Send Her Selfish Up The Charts Amid Release Of Justin Timberlake's New Comeback Single With Same Name

Britney Spears’ fans, popularly known as Britney Army have sent her 13-year-old song titled Selfish soaring on the U.S iTunes chart amid the release of Justin Timberlake’s comeback single by the same name.

Timberlake, who released the first single of his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was on January 25 ended up becoming the subject of Britney Army given his past relationship with the pop star and her recent commentary on their relationship in her bestselling memoir The Woman In Me. All in all, things just don’t look for Justin Timberlake, whose Selfish currently sits atop the aforementioned chart but could be dethroned anytime soon by his ex-flame’s more than a-decade-old homonymous song.

'Selfish' battle between the Exes - When did Selfish by Britney come out?

Justin Timberlake’s upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was is his first album in five years. Selfish, the single which he released on Thursday, January 25 is a part of it. It could be a coincidence, or maybe not, that the name of his latest single is similar to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ 2011 Femme Fatale song of the same moniker.

Whatever the case is, Timberlake needs to come up with an action plan to dodge the Britney Army, who reportedly have planned to massacre his song in great detail and they seem to be succeeding in it. Britney’s 13-year-old tune, thanks to her fans, has bested many current hits like Ariana Grande’s Yes, And?, Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer, and Dua Lipa’s Houdini among others to clinch the number five spot on U.S iTunes and is in the race to compete with Timberlake’s recently released Selfish for the top spot.

This started as a joke per Britney×Ytube, a Britney Spears fan account. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the fansite revealed, it all “started as a joke,” when Timberlake announced the release of his new single from his upcoming album. “Then we all joined in, saying that Britney Spears was coming back with a brand new song. I still can’t believe that it became so big, and we see the results we see now,” they added.

Spears on the other hand recently confirmed in an Instagram post that she has no intentions of ever returning to the music industry. Her fans, though, have still kept her rivalry with Timberlake alive and are not yet done mocking him. Justin Timberlake, per Britney, asked her to have an abortion while they were dating.

Britney Spears’ fans mock Justin Timberlake amid his song release

Britney Army left no stones unturned to troll Justin Timberlake amid his new single release. A Britney fan wrote on X, “Selfish by Britney Spears is way better than the Justin Timberlake one. And I haven’t even listened to JT's. Have no plan to do it either. I just know it's pure garbage. Like genuinely.”

“13 year old selfish by Britney Spears has now more #1 on iTunes worldwide than Justin Timberlake’s newly lead single release Selfish, correlated with a video, promotional ads, and a new photoshoot. Karma is Real,” another fan said.

“Justin Timberlake seeing most of the #Selfish chatter actually being about Britney Spears' 13 year old bonus track instead of his brand new, just released lead single,” a third Britney stan wrote in the caption of a not-so-flattering Justin Timberlake picture that they shared. Check out the fan reactions below.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated for three years between 1999 and 2003.

