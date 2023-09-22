Kaia Gerber ‘can’t believe’ her ‘very secure’ relationship with Elvis star Austin Butler of nearly two years

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have been together for nearly two years, and it's a milestone that even surprises Gerber herself, Gerber “can’t believe” how long they've been together. According to an insider speaking to US Weekly, their relationship is thriving as they approach their December anniversary. The 22-year-old model and 32-year-old actor have managed to navigate their busy careers while building a strong foundation for their love story.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's busy relationship

Despite their demanding careers and packed schedules, Gerber and Butler have managed to make their relationship work. The source reveals that they prioritize spending time together whenever possible. Remarkably, even though both are in the public eye, they maintain a remarkable level of security and trust, avoiding jealousy or other potential pitfalls that can arise in the spotlight. The source said “They spend as much time together as they can. Although Austin and Kaia are both in the public eye, they’re really down to earth and have a very secure relationship, so they never let jealousy or anything like that get in the way.”

Getting along with family

Butler has seamlessly integrated into Gerber's family, including her famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The source notes that Gerber appreciates the harmony between her family and Austin, emphasizing that he has become an integral part of their lives. He's not just a partner; he's a member of the family.

While their love story has been on full display at red-carpet events like the 2022 Met Gala, both Gerber and Butler have chosen to keep their relationship private in interviews. Butler notably declined to discuss Gerber during his GQ interview in May 2022, opting to keep their personal life under wraps. Despite the attention that comes with their fame, the couple has enjoyed a more low-key summer, occasionally captured by paparazzi on their romantic date nights.

