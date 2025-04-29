Is Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's Feud Even Real? Another Simple Favor Director Spills Beans: ‘It’s Crazy How…’

Rumors of tension between Another Simple Favor stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick have swirled for years. And now, director Paul Feig is here to shut them down once and for all. As the highly anticipated sequel gets ready to stream, Feig shared why their on-screen chemistry is nothing short of magical—and how it reflects their real-life dynamic.

Speaking to PEOPLE at a special screening event on April 27 in New York City, Feig praised Lively, 37, and Kendrick, 39, for their effortless connection. “They just are so magical together. It’s crazy,” he said, recalling an early scene from filming where the two shared a poolside martini moment.

Feig emphasized that the bond between Kendrick’s character, the sweet but sharp Stephanie Smothers, and Lively’s enigmatic Emily Nelson feels natural because of the actresses’ genuine rapport. “It’s really natural. There’s something about the two of them," he said. "It's crazy how their chemistry just is on fire on screen", noting that both stars were equally enthusiastic about returning for the sequel.

In Another Simple Favor, Emily invites Stephanie to her extravagant Italian wedding after being released from prison, setting the stage for more twists and deadly turns. Alongside Lively and Kendrick, much of the original cast—including Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack—is also returning.

Despite persistent rumors, Paul Feig’s comments make it clear that Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s relationship is built on mutual admiration and undeniable chemistry. As Another Simple Favor hits Prime Video on May 1, fans can expect more sparks—and a reminder that sometimes, the best magic happens both on and off the screen.

