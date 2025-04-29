How Does One Direction Singer Harry Styles Behave With Restaurant Staff? Bravo Star Jordan Emanuel REVEALS

When it comes to celebrity behavior offstage, fans often wonder who’s actually as nice as they seem. According to Bravo star Jordan Emanuel, former One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles exceeds all expectations. While recalling her time as a waitress in New York City, Emanuel described Styles as “the nicest human I’ve ever met on the planet.”

In a candid conversation on Page Six Radio, Emanuel recounted serving Styles at a previous restaurant job and was full of praise for the singer. “He was so nice. A great tipper, so sweet—and he even helped me clean up the table,” she revealed. “I’m like, what are you, sir? You’re the patron!” she joked.

Emanuel also pointed out how refreshing it was, considering Styles’ early start in fame. “He got famous when he was 14, so you never know with childhood stars. When everything gets handed to you, people can turn out entitled—but not Harry,” she added. Rather than demanding attention or special treatment, Styles apparently blended in with kindness and humility.

For fans who adore Harry Styles, Emanuel’s story just confirms what many hoped to be true: the Grammy-winning artist isn’t just a superstar on stage—he’s genuinely down-to-earth in real life. “Now I’ll stream some more Harry Styles,” one host quipped—and honestly, same!

