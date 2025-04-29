Days of Our Lives April 28 Episode Recap: Bo’s Health Crisis, Johnny’s Doubts, and Prom Drama Shake Salem

Days of Our Lives featured Bo Brady's family in shock from grave medical news, and Johnny thinks about fatherhood. Monday's episode weighed emotional moments as characters struggled with loss, guilt, and the pressure of new starts.

As Kayla and Steve arrived home, they were greeted with devastating news: Bo had contracted a deadly infection from his ventilator and was now quarantined, fighting possible organ failure.

While medical professionals experimented with antibiotics, Kayla wondered about a dubious, off-label sepsis therapy that a specialist was working on. Hope stayed with Bo, while Shawn, overwhelmed with remorse for his father's plight, spoke with Jada. The emotional burden caused Shawn to think about childhood memories. Meanwhile, Jada also talked about past regrets regarding her deceased father, Marcus.

Johnny grappled with inner turmoil about becoming a father. At Paulina and Abe's, he attempted to cover up his anxiety as Chanel planned for the baby and suggested buying a house. Johnny complimented her but kept his distance, later confessing to Marlena his confusion over fatherhood. Marlena urged him to talk to Chanel, advice he appeared willing to heed by the episode's end.

Tate invited reluctant Sophia to prom, but she refused at first, assuming his reasons were jealousy over Holly. After an emotional conversation, she changed her mind. At Horton Town Square, friends and loved ones came out to support each other. Having felt helpless in her own position, Kayla was hopeful once she remembered that the doctor had been working on an experimental solution.

