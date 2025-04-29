Shah Rukh Khan in Avengers: Doomsday? Rumors Fly About Bollywood Superstar's Entry into MCU Alongside Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth And More

Rumor has it that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might join MCU following a viral post on social media that suggests an impending Marvel collaboration.

Khan finds himself in the midst of worldwide fan frenzy once again following a viral X (formerly Twitter) post that seemed to suggest his possible inclusion in a future Marvel Studios production. The rumors gathered steam when the well-known Marvel scooper @MarvelLeaks22 posted a picture of Khan, hinting at a potential partnership with the MCU.

Although no official announcement, the post asserted that preliminary negotiations between SRK and the powerhouse are allegedly in progress.

"NEWS/RUMOR: Shah Rukh Khan ( SRK ) is Rumored to be in early talks with Marvel Studios for a role in a future project ( NOT AVENGERS DOOMSDAY )," read the tweet.

Khan, who believes in sticking to quality roles in Indian films rather than playing minor roles in Hollywood, has always been associated with foreign projects. We are talking about Martin Scorsese's Xtreme City, which never came to fruition.

The Asian representation in Marvel movies is increasing, like South Korean actor Park Seo-joon's casting in The Marvels. Hence, Khan's possible casting falls in line with the studio's international plan to represent a change of direction toward multicultural storytelling and integrating global markets.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood actors such as Farhan Akhtar and Mohan Kapoor have already starred in the Disney+ series by Marvel Studios in 2022, Ms. Marvel. During the promotion of Captain America: Brave New World, in an interview, Anthony Mackie had chosen Khan as the Bollywood actor most likely to fit in with the Avengers.

Upon being asked by the interviewer, influencer Kevin Zingkhai, "If you could recruit any Bollywood hero as the next Avenger, who would it be and why?" Mackie retorts, "I think Shah Rukh Khan."

Fueling the speculation, Khan has recently been to Germany and is set to debut at the Met Gala this year. This has led to further speculation that Marvel could be setting up for a big reveal of the historic crossover.

As of yet, Shah Rukh Khan's only known future release is King, reported to release in 2026 or 2027. In the meantime, Marvel Studios is launching its team of misfits to the silver screen with Thunderbolts*, releasing on May 2, 2025.

