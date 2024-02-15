Kim Kardashian Shares BTS Pics Of Her Super Bowl Stint Amid Her Section Being Labeled Boring

Kim Kardashian’s post-Super Bowl celebrations raised quite a few eyebrows. TMZ labeled Kim’s stint boring in comparison to Taylor Swift’s. It seems the 34-year-old Lover singer is her biggest nemesis. The SKIMS founder then took to Instagram and shared pictures full of zeal and energy. These were images from the Super Bowl party. Can you guess what else happened at the party? Find the details below.

Kim Kardashian’s Super Bowl party appearance raises eyebrows

The Super Bowl 2024 was eventful with many celebrities and bickering. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce made everyone proud once again. However, when Kim’s suit was called boring, the 43-year-old took to Instagram and posted pictures of her partying with her girl gang. These included Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, along with singer Ciara, actress La La Anthony and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. The photos showed the Kardashian girl beaming in joy wearing her pretty black dress and a black cowgirl hat. Kim also had two fingers tied in a splint and bandage, which many thought came from an injury. Fans are confused whether the injury happened during the party or before it.

Who was present at Kim Kardashian’s party?

Odell Beckham Jr, The Chainsmokers, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Travis Scott, Ciara, and Russell Wilson were amongst the few names who were present at the party. Bad Bunny didn’t attend the party despite the beef between him and Jenner being solved last year.

Makris, one of the celebs invited to the party, felt thrilled and considered it “a full-blown party,” despite people napping in the background. He even added, “I went out every night, it’s Sunday night, all I wanted to do is close my eyes for a few minutes!” Makris summed up the electrifying atmosphere by saying, “By day five, you get tired.” Many people were happy to have such a close-knit and warm party full of smiles and cheers. While more such Kardashian parties blow our minds away, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

