Kanye West Gets Accused of Punching Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Wife Bianca Censori; Under Investigation for Battery

The big name in the rap industry has once more made it to the headlines. This time as a suspect in a battery report. Kanye West, who has asked his fans and friends to address him as Ye, has landed in another legal issue, recently.

But is it fair after what his wife Bianca Censori had to go through? Learn the details of this case, as his representatives speak of an unpleasant incident that the couple had recently witnessed.

Kanye West lands in legal trouble

The police are busy gathering the details of newly developed charges. They are investigating a high-profile case of Kanye West, as he has been named a suspect in a battery report.

As per a report by TMZ, Kanye West is being suspected in a battery case, following which the cops are trying to gather claims against him.

The report also states that a few sources at the Law Enforcement have said that the police are investigating Ye, as he was accused of punching a man in the face on Tuesday night.

However, it is also stated that the guy he had punched, had allegedly grabbed the All of the Lights artist's wife, Bianca Censori.

The magazine has also mentioned that the rapper and his wife took off from the scene of the alleged altercation and that Bianca Censori, who was the victim pushed and grabbed by an unknown man, did not suffer from any injuries.

Police in their investigation plan on reaching out to the Stronger rapper, to know his side of the story, while also gathering information from the witnesses.

Kanye West’s representatives about the whole incident

In this alleged heinous incident that has left the fans of the rapper in shock, the representative of Ye has stated to TMZ, "'Grabbed' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted."

They have added, "The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."

This isn't the first time that Kanye West has been accused of a battery assault. In 2023, a video showed the American Boy artist, grabbing the phone of a photog and then throwing it.

Similarly, in the early days of 2024, a man sued West for assault and battery, claiming that he had said "I'm going to make a f***ing example of you," while striking him in downtown L.A. in 2022.

