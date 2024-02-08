Kanye West Launches Daughter North In The Latest Song TALKING / ONCE AGAIN From Album Vultures; DEETS Inside

Kanye West introduces his daughter North in his latest track TALKING / ONCE AGAIN, marking her debut in the music scene.

Kanye West has officially launched his daughter North West in a new song titled TALKING / ONCE AGAIN from Vultures Album. This song features North's verse alongside Kanye West's track, and even the music video showcases the 10-year-old.

On February 7th, the Slow Jamz rapper dropped the TALKING / ONCE AGAIN music video on Instagram, featuring North West's verse at the start along with visuals of the young artist singing into the mic and getting her hair braided.

Kanye West launches daughter North, sends media into frenzy


TALKING / ONCE AGAIN is a collaboration between Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign, introducing not only Kanye's daughter but also Ty Dolla Sign's daughter, Jailynn Crystal. Directed by the D’Innocenzo Brothers and filmed by Matteo Cocco, the visuals created quite a stir in the media. Here's what fans said, 

One user excitedly wrote, "She already better than Ice Spice," a second one wrote, "ye is really raising a legend right in front of our eyes," a third one chimed in, "Can’t lie, i almost cried this was powerful." Another used from Chicago emotionally added, "The fact all Chicago in here like north our lil cousin cheering them on lmao I love CHICAGO."

North West performed the same verse in Miami

Interestingly, North West performed the same verse live on stage in Miami in December 2023, garnering applause from the audience and going viral on social media at the time. 

The song highlights North's creative side, as she follows in her father's footsteps of becoming a rapper. And not only her father's skills, but the emerging artist also inherits her fashion sense from her mother, Kim Kardashian, known for her iconic style choices. However, likely to say Kim has yet to express her thoughts on her daughter's debut in the music video.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's song set to release on Friday

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's song is set to release on Friday, February 9th, with anticipation about its performance on the charts. It's because, Kanye has been facing challenges in finding distribution, possibly due to past controversial comments, including antisemitic remarks.

FAQs

How many children does Kanye West have?
Kanye West have four kids
How old is North West?
North West is 10 years old
What is North West full name?
North's full name is North West
What is North West rap name?
North West's rap name is Miss Westie
