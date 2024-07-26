Kaos Teaser: Jeff Goldblum Dons Character Of Ruthless Greek God In New Netflix Series

Netflix released the teaser trailer of its new series, Kaos, starring Jeff Goldblum in the lead. The teaser showcases the actor's ruthless and terrifying side to the audience as he portrays the character of the modern-day Greek god Zeus. Goldblum’s insecurities and powers have got the people of the city scared of him in the trailer. The preview includes heart-wrenching sights of corpses hanging from walls, covered in blood. The violent deeds of Zeus, too, are proof of his wrath and how they could turn a person into ashes.

Kaos’ modern take on Greek mythology is sure to get the audience on the edge of their seats with its dark thriller. The show is also set to be different from other projects that took on the modernization of mythological stories in the past.

What will Kaos be about?

The Goldblum starrer Kaos is set to revolve around the genres of thriller and violent action, with a hint of comedy in some scenes. Netflix's official synopsis describes Kaos as an "upcoming mythological dark-comedy television series created by Charlie Covell."

It further reads, “The series revolves around three humans as they discover their connection to each other and to a long-standing ancient prophecy while they deal with corrupt and arrogant gods of classical mythology.”

The show will be loosely based on the novel American Gods, for the inspiration of Goldblum’s character. Moreover, since the announcement, the series has been compared with Percy Jackson and The Olympians; however, media reports have confirmed that Kaos will add a new element to Greek mythology, making the show stand out from other movies and TV series in the past.

Cast and crew of Kaos

In addition to Jeff Goldblum, the series will feature Janet McTeer as Hera, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, and David Thewlis as Hades. Aurora Perrineau, star of Westworld, will portray the character of Riddy, one of the humans associated with the prophecy that worries Zeus. The series is written and created by Charlie Covell.

Covell has also come on board as the showrunner for Kaos. Georgi Bank-Davies and Runyararo Mapfumo will be directing the first season of the show as well as executive producing it.

Kaos will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 29.

