'Don’t Get Eaten...': Jeff Goldblum Expresses Excitement Over Scarlett Johansson’s Casting In New Jurassic World Movie

Jeff Goldblum recently expressed excitement over Scarlett Johansson's casting in the new Jurassic World installment. Earlier this year, Johansson's casting in Jurassic World 4 was confirmed, as the actress previously revealed that she is delighted to be part of such a popular film franchise.

Goldblum portrayed the character of Dr. Ian Malcolm, a mathematician and chaos theorist, in the original sci-fi action movie Jurassic Park (1993). The actor recently shared a sweet video-recorded message for her as he welcomed her into the franchise. Read on further to know more details!

Scarlett Johansson recently appeared on the TODAY show to discuss her latest movie, Fly Me to the Moon, in which she starred alongside actor Channing Tatum. During her interview, they played a sweet video-recorded message by Jeff Goldblum after she recalled how Jurassic Park (1993) was one of the first movies she remembered seeing in the theater.

As she gushed about the original film cast, the host told the actress that 'somebody wants to welcome you aboard' to the 'Jurassic family,' and then they played Goldblum's message.

In the video, he said, "Dr. Johansson, this is Jeff Goldblum. Here’s what I want to say to you. This I know: Scarlett will find a way," the actor said, referring to his famous dialogue from the franchise 'life finds a way.' He concluded the message, "Don’t get eaten! Unless you want to. I love you."

After watching his surprising message, Scarlett Johansson said, "Oh my god, I can’t believe Jeff said that to me," adding, "I think my life is complete now. I can retire."

Scarlett Johansson says she is an 'enormous' Jurassic Park fan

Last month in an interview with ComicBook, Scarlett Johansson opened up about how she's a big fan of the Jurassic Park film franchise, noting that the script of the upcoming movie (Jurrasic World 4) is so "incredible." She shared that she finds it incredibly hard to believe that she has joined the cast of the latest installment in this iconic franchise.

Johansson shared that she had been eager to join the franchise for over a decade, noting, "I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it."'

As per Variety, David Koepp, who wrote Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, is returning to write the movie, and Gareth Edwards will direct it. In addition, alongside Scarlett Johansson, the cast of the upcoming Jurassic World film reportedly includes Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Mahershala Ali.