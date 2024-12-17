Karate Kid: Legends Bridges Generations with Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio Reuniting On Screen

Fans of The Karate Kid series have a reason to celebrate as the iconic worlds of the original films and the 2010 reboot collide in the upcoming movie, Karate Kid: Legends. Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the first look, teasing the highly anticipated on-screen meeting between Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han. The film promises to honor the legacy of the franchise while introducing a new hero to a new generation.

Karate Kid: Legends centers on Li Fong, a young martial artist and student of Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), as he prepares for a high-stakes martial arts competition. When Mr. Han realizes that his training alone may not be enough to help Li succeed, he enlists the help of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), the student of the late Mr. Miyagi. This marks the first time characters from both the original saga and the reboot will interact, unifying two beloved continuities.

The Karate Kid franchise has had a rich history since its debut in 1984. The original series spawned sequels such as The Karate Kid Part II (1986), The Karate Kid Part III (1989), and The Next Karate Kid (1994). The 2010 reboot, starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith, reintroduced the story to a new audience, shifting the action to Beijing and replacing karate with kung fu. While a sequel to the reboot never materialized, the franchise found new life with Cobra Kai on Netflix, which reunited original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka and reignited the saga for fans both old and new.

Joining this storied legacy is Ben Wang, who takes on the role of Li Fong. Known for his breakout role in Disney+’s American Born Chinese, Wang impressed director Jonathan Entwistle with his multilingual skills, martial arts expertise, and acting abilities. Reflecting on the role, Wang shared, “I grew up watching Jackie Chan movies, and The Karate Kidwas part of my childhood. To now be a part of it feels like a dream come true.”

Karate Kid: Legends not only promises to connect two iconic eras of the beloved franchise but also introduces fresh talent and an exciting new story. Fans can mark their calendars as the film is set to hit theaters on May 30, 2025. With Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and rising star Ben Wang leading the way, Karate Kid: Legends is poised to deliver nostalgia, action, and heart to audiences worldwide.

