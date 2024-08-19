7 Jackie Chan's Highest Grossing Movies: The Karate Kid, Rush Hour and more

Jackie Chan is globally recognized as a legend in cinema. The Hong Kong-based actor is widely popular for his martial arts action skills and comedy gags in movies. The Chinese Cinema Icon, who has ruled the film business for six decades, has been part of some of the great box office spinners. Considered among the most bankable stars globally, Jackie Chan's highest grossing movies include the Kung Fu Panda film series and the Rush Hour film series.

However, we are not including it in the list since Kung Fu Panda is an animated movie franchise. Here's a look at 7 of Jackie Chan's highest grossing movies at the worldwide box office.

7 Jackie Chan's Highest Grossing Movies at the worldwide box office

1. The Karate Kid

Released in 2010, The Karate Kid is a martial arts drama starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan in the lead roles. The Harald Zwart-directed movie is the fifth installment in the Karate Kid franchise.

Mounted on a production cost of $40 million, The Karate Kid turned out to be a big money spinner at the box office. It grossed over $359 million worldwide and emerged as the highest grossing Jackie Chan film.

2. Rush Hour 2

It is a buddy cop action comedy film starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in the lead roles. The movie marked the sequel to Rush Hour (1998) and emerged as a global hit at the box office. Released in 2001, the American production venture was directed by Brett Ratner. Although the action-comedy opened to mixed word of mouth, it managed to collect over $347 million at the worldwide box office. It was made on an estimated budget of $90 million.

Rush Hour 2 not only toppled the highest grossing numbers of its franchise but also became the second-highest grossing movie of Jackie Chan's career globally.

3. Rush Hour 3

Released in 2007, Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker marked their return as popular cop buddies in the third installment of the Rush Hour franchise. Following the massive success of the first two installments, Rush Hour 3 was again directed by Brett Ratner.

The action-comedy movie's estimated production cost was $125-$140 million. It grossed $258 million worldwide and ranked third among Jacky Chan's highest grossing films.

The makers are planning for its fourth installment now. It will be interesting to see if the iconic pairing of Jackie Chan and Tucker returns to the franchise.

4: Kung Fu Yoga

It is a Chinese action-comedy drama starring Jackie Chan in the lead role and Indian actors Disha Patani, Sonu Sood, and Amyra Dastur. Stanley Tong wrote and directed the 2017 movie.

Though it opened to average word of mouth, it grossed over $254 million at the Chinese box office alone and emerged as the highest grossing Jackie Chan movie in the domestic markets. The movie also became the highest grossing comedy film in China until it was surpassed by Never Say Die. It stands fourth among Jackie Chan's highest grossing films.

5. Rush Hour

Rush Hour (1998) took the fifth spot among the highest grossing Jackie Chan movies. The action-comedy marked the beginning of the buddy cop franchise, which was commercially successful.

Mounted on a budget of around $35 million, Rush Hour, starring Chan and Tucker, collected over $244 million worldwide.

6. The Foreigner

Helmed by Martin Campbell, The Foreigner is an action-thriller that stars Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan in the lead roles. The movie follows the story of an ex-soldier who is on the vengeance of his daughter's death.

Made on a budget of $35 million, The 2017 released British-Chinese-American co-production venture collected over $145 million at the worldwide box office. The Foreigner is currently the sixth highest grossing movie of Jackie Chan, excluding the animated films.

7. Dragon Blade

The 2015 Chinese Historical action drama secured seventh place among Jackie Chan's highest grossing movies. The movie, directed by Daniel Lee, was criticized for its weak screenplay, CGI, and storyline but lauded for its performances and action sequences.

Besides Jackie Chan, the movie also stars John Cusack, Lin Peng, Mika Wang, Choi Siwon and Adrien Brody. During the Han dynasty, Chan played Huo An, the commander of the Protection Squad of the Western Regions.

The period drama was made on a budget of $65 million. Dragon Blade collected over $122 million at the worldwide box office.

So, these are the Top 7 Jackie Chan’s highest grossing movies. Besides these movies, other notable Jackie Chan movies include Shanghai Noon, the Police Story franchise, Drunken Master, and more.

Following are the top 7 highest grossing Jackie Chan movies at the worldwide box office, excluding animated films:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 The Karate Kid USD 359 million 2 Rush Hour 2 USD 347 million 3 Rush Hour 3 USD 258 million 4 Kung Fu Yoga USD 254 million 5 Rush Hour USD 244 million 6 The Foreigner USD 145 million 7 Dragon Blade USD 122 million

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they adequately indicate the box-office performance of the films in question.

