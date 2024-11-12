Karol G Issues Apology Over Lyrics Of Her Latest Track +57’s Release After Being Slammed For It

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to the sexualization of minors.

Karol G is getting slammed left, right, and center for the controversial lyrics featured in the +57 song. Many people have scrutinized the artists for allegedly promoting the sexualization of underage girls.

Karol’s new song +57 also featured acclaimed artists including J Balvin, DFZM, Ryan Castro, Maluma, and her boyfriend, Feid. Although the songstress received major backlash, it was not she who sang the problematic lyric. The lyric raised eyebrows as it reportedly talked about the attractiveness of a woman. Maluma sings, “A Mamacita since she was 14,” per USA Today.

The songstress took to her Instagram on November 11, Monday, and shared an apology letter in Spanish on the platform’s stories.

According to the outlet’s article, her translated apology mentioned that as a performer they are “exposed” to the opinions of the public and interpretations from individuals who like them and who do not agree with what they do.

She expressed being frustrated over the “disinformation” that went on. The singer further mentioned that the lyric was “taken out of context,” and that the song was meant for the celebration of the artist’s union and also to make people groove.

The performer said that none of the things mentioned in the song has the meaning they have been given, nor were they vocalized with that perspective. She continued by acknowledging “I hear you,” and talked about taking responsibility and realizing that she still had a lot to learn.

The singer expressed feeling “affected” and apologized from her heart. She further continued by expressing gratitude to her fans and collaborators and wrote that she would be keeping the “beautiful energy” they collaborated with that day in her heart.

She ended the statement by penning about being an individual who day by day looked to involve herself in ventures where she can extend her blessings and impact positively the lives of multiple people.

The artists for the track, J Blavin, and Feid reportedly extended their support for the singer as she garnered the backlash. The Downtown artist wrote on his Instagram stories in Spanish that it did not take from her “greatness,” per the publication.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

