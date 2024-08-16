Who Is Karol G's Boyfriend Feid? Everything We Know About Him

Karol G, the Latin American Grammy-winning Colombian singer, has captured hearts with her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence. But as much as fans love her music, they’re equally intrigued by her personal life—especially her relationship with fellow reggaeton artist Feid. Born Salomón Villada Hoyos, Feid has not only made a name for himself in the reggaeton world but also found his way into Karol G's heart. Here’s everything you need to know about Feid and his relationship with Karol G.

Who is Feid, Karol G's boyfriend?

Feid, a native of Medellín, Colombia, shares not just a hometown with Karol G but also a deep passion for music. His journey began in his early teens, and he quickly rose to prominence in the reggaeton scene. Although he initially made his mark as a songwriter for other artists, Feid has since established himself as a solo artist with a distinct sound and style.

Feid and Karol G’s paths crossed in their hometown of Medellín, but it wasn’t until years later that they reconnected and began collaborating. Their professional relationship soon blossomed into something more, and by 2023, their connection had become public knowledge, with the two frequently seen together and sharing moments on social media.

He’s from Medellín

Feid, born Salomón Villada Hoyos, proudly hails from Medellín, Colombia—the same city as Karol G. His connection to his roots runs deep, and he often incorporates Medellín culture, slang, and style into his music and performances. Feid discovered his passion for music in seventh grade and pursued songwriting, a decision that would eventually lead to his success as both a songwriter and performer.

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Feid emphasized how his culture and upbringing in Medellín have influenced his music. "Everything that inspires my music—my muse if you will—is and always has been my culture and everything that revolves around that," he shared. Feid's signature style, which includes basketball shorts, oversized T-shirts, sneakers, sunglasses, and a hat, reflects the "nea" subculture of his hometown. This distinct look, often accented with a pop of lime green, has become synonymous with his identity.

He’s a reggaeton artist

Like Karol G, Feid is deeply entrenched in the reggaeton genre, a style of music that blends reggae and hip-hop influences and has its roots in Puerto Rico. Feid signed with Universal Music Publishing Group in 2016 and has since built a reputation as one of reggaeton's rising stars.

Feid has spoken about the importance of authenticity in reggaeton, especially in connecting with Puerto Rican audiences. "For [Puerto Rican fans], reggaeton is not pop music. It's music from the streets, music from people who run the streets for real," he told NPR in 2023. This commitment to authenticity is something Karol G shares, as she has often discussed the need to stay true to her roots while navigating the music industry.

They went on tour together

Feid and Karol G’s professional relationship took off in 2021 when Feid opened for Karol’s Bichota Tour, which had stops across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Although they knew each other from Medellín, it was during this tour that they truly connected. Karol expressed her excitement about having Feid on the tour, telling Billboard, "I love the fact that he’s from my country and my city, Medellín! I want to show the world where we come from."

For Feid, the Bichota Tour was a pivotal moment in his career. He told Billboard that the tour was a wake-up call, as it exposed him to new audiences outside of Latin America. Despite the challenges, the tour helped Feid expand his fanbase, and just a year later, he headlined his own sold-out U.S. tour.

He started as a songwriter for other artists

Before becoming a household name, Feid made his mark in the music industry as a songwriter for other artists. His big break came when he wrote "Secretos" for Colombian singer Reykon, which caught the attention of reggaeton superstar J Balvin. Feid went on to work with Balvin on his 2016 hit "Ginza" and collaborated with other major artists like Nicky Jam and Christina Aguilera.

Despite his success as a songwriter, Feid always saw himself as an artist first. "A lot of people know me as a songwriter, but it wasn't my motivation," he told NPR in 2023. "It's not like I was a songwriter and now I'm an artist. I was an artist that had to be a songwriter."

They collaborated on a song together

While on tour together in 2021, Karol G and Feid collaborated on the track "Friki," which was released in December of that year. The song quickly became a hit, and the two even teased fans with a viral clip of them dancing to the track during a performance in Colombia.

In 2023, Karol hinted at another collaboration with Feid during an interview with Rolling Stone. The song, titled "Verano Rosa," is about heartbreak and remains unfinished as Karol searched for the right collaborator. Feid expressed his eagerness to be part of the project, telling Karol, "I know you’ve thought of thousands of people and no one fits but ... are you gonna let me get on that song?"

He has an “alter ego” stage persona

Feid’s stage name isn’t just Feid—it’s also Ferxxo (pronounced "fercho"), an alter ego that embodies the artist’s Medellín roots and allows him to explore different musical styles. While Feid launched his career in 2010, it wasn’t until 2020 that he fully embraced the Ferxxo persona.

According to Feid, Ferxxo represents a more authentic version of himself, one that pays homage to his Medellín roots. "At that moment, I opened the coolest door that I’ve ever opened, which was finding my identity and introducing El Ferxxo," he told Billboard in 2023. Ferxxo and Feid coexist, with each persona allowing the artist to explore different facets of his creativity.

They posted about each other online

Karol G and Feid have shared several moments from their relationship on social media, further fueling fans' interest in their romance. In December 2023, during Karol’s Mañana Será Bonito Tour in Medellín, the couple performed together on stage, singing their collaborations "Prohibidox" and "Friki."

After the show, Karol posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking Feid for being part of the experience. She shared a video of them smiling and hugging with the caption, "Gracias Salo," referring to Feid by his real name, Salomón. Feid also shared a photo of them on stage with the caption, "Carolina," using Karol’s real name, Carolina Giraldo Navarro.

Feid and Karol G's relationship is a beautiful blend of shared roots, musical collaboration, and mutual respect for each other’s talents. During the Bichota Tour, the pair worked together on "Friki," and in 2023, Karol teased another collaboration during an interview with Rolling Stone. Their bond, both personal and professional, continues to grow, cementing their place as one of reggaeton's most beloved couples. Although they haven't publicly spoken in detail about their relationship, their actions and shared moments speak volumes about the deep connection they share.

