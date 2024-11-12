‘Took a little bit of liberty’: Michelle Yeoh Opens Up On Her Madame Morrible Character In Wicked Film

Wicked is already capturing the hearts of many fantasy movie lovers. Recently, the actress portraying Madame Morrible in this highly anticipated film revealed insights about her role and the improvisation she added to it.

She shared her thoughts during the Los Angeles premiere of "Wicked," standing alongside Broadway star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who played the same character in the stage musical.

“We took a little bit of liberty with Madame Morrible for the movie,” the actress from Everything Everywhere All at Once stated while talking to Lee Ralph in front of Deadline.

Yeoh then asked the Broadway star to tell her what she would think of Madame Morrible, whom the Memoirs Of A Geisha actress played, before the screening.

Replying to the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress Sheryl Lee Ralph stated that when playing a character on stage, “on Broadway, they take no liberties with the script.”

She added that nothing has changed but only what the audience imagines.

Talking about the character of Madame Morrible, the actress from Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit stated that she happens to be someone who notices talent and says, “Many years I have waited, for a gift like yours to appear…”

Yeoh then discussed the massive difference between playing the character on screen and stage, stating that “the amazing DP, Alice Brooks, in Wicked captures all the nuances.”

The Shang-Chi actress praised director Jon M. Chu for his ability to convey deep emotions and the feelings of the characters in the film. She emphasized that he has successfully portrayed the emotions of both leading characters. When Glinda and Elphaba sing in the movie, the audience gains clear insights into their thoughts and feelings.

Wicked is a musical fantasy starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo Elphaba.

Meanwhile, besides Yeoh, the We CanNot Be Friends songstress, and Elphaba, the film also stars Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

Wicked will be released on November 22, 2024.

