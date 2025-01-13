Kat Dennings Reveals Manifesting Her Sitcom Comeback in Shifting Gears With Tim Allen: 'I Wished For It'

Kat Dennings returns to the sitcom scene in ABC's Shifting Gears, this time with Tim Allen. The Marvel actress recently revealed how she wished for her sitcom comeback.

For Dennings, the return to sitcoms was timely and fitting. In fact, not long ago she had been recalling the charm of old sitcoms and the energetic feel of this format. She somehow felt a renewed desire to be back in action.

Speaking with Collider, the 2 Broke Girls actress said, "I was watching a lot of classic sitcoms, like Seinfeld and Friends and all the good ones, and just thinking, 'You know, this was really a great medium. It would be fun maybe to do another one. But who knows?' And then, literally the next week, I got the call about this show."

Shifting Gears revolves around Matt, a widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop, and his estranged daughter Riley, who comes back home with her two children after abandoning her inattentive musician husband. It follows the evolving relationship between the father and daughter as they try to rebuild their bond and lead an unconventional family life.

When such an opportunity emerged, it turned out to be perfect, especially due to the comedy veteran Tim Allen, whom the Dollface actress gushed about. She said, "I was like, 'Okay, this feels very meant to be because I just said this.' And of course, when they said, 'It’s Tim Allen,' I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.' So, that’s how it happened. I wished for it, and it happened."

Kat Dennings and Tim Allen's Shifting Gears premiered on January 8, 2025, on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.

