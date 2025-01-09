Kat Dennings Reveals the Impact of Her Sex and the City Role As Child Actor: 'What a Weird Show'

Kat Dennings looks back on her early career as a child actress. She recalls one major role she took on as a young girl.

Dennings was 14 years old when she appeared on the hit series Sex and the City. The 2 Broke Girls actress recalled the impact of that role during an appearance on The View to promote her new sitcom, Shifting Gears, nearly 15 years after appearing in that project.

At that time, Dennings said that she was too young and did not know the classic show because her family did not subscribe to cable TV. She thinks that when auditioning for the series, the title of it was weird to her, but she took the offer. It was only on the way back from the audition that she realized it was a show, seeing an enormous billboard about the show across an entire building.

The Thor star recounted, "It was very interesting because, of course, I wasn’t allowed to watch Sex and the City as a child. And we didn’t have cable even, our family, so, I really had no idea what the show was. I auditioned for it. I was like, ‘What a weird show. What a weird title.' And then on the way home, on the train, we saw a building — like, a Sex and the City billboard across the whole building."

Dennings starred in the series as Jenny Brier in the season 3 episode Hot Child in the City. On reviewing her role, she said that it wasn't something she expected would make her so popular and get noticed. She remembers that after the episode aired, she was surprised that even back in her hometown of Pennsylvania, people spotted her as Jenny Brier, often giving her discounts.

Kat Dennings now stars in the father-daughter comedy series, Shifting Gears on Hulu.

