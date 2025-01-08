Kat Dennings Wants to Bring Back Her Iconic Character Max Black In a 2 Broke Girls Reboot: 'We'd Have To Wait'

Kat Dennings is keen to revive her hit comedy 2 Broke Girls, which wrapped its six-season run in 2017. She played the iconic role of Max Black, one of the main characters in the sitcom, alongside Beth Behrs' Caroline Channing.

According to the Associated Press, Dennings was surprised to see how people on TikTok are still re-editing scenes of her character into viral "thirst traps," years after the show was abruptly canceled.

Dennings said, "It was a really special time. It was, yeah... I'd be open to it. I mean, literally, Beth [Behrs] and I are both on sitcoms now, so we'd have to wait, but I would do it."

2 Broke Girls premiered on CBS on September 19, 2011, and ran until April 17, 2017, with Warner Bros. Television as the production house. Dennings revealed how she would like the reboot to play out, adding, "I’d do old, ancient, old Max Black. Hell yeah! Why not? Ending on a cliffhanger, which it did... was not ideal for people who liked the show."

Created by Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings, the series is based in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood. It centers around the unlikely friendship between a working-class woman named Max Black and Caroline Channing, the daughter of a billionaire who lost everything.

The official description of the buddy comedy reads: "Two young women waitressing at a greasy spoon diner strike up an unlikely friendship in the hopes of launching a successful business—if only they can raise the cash."

The show, which featured a mix of comedy styles, received mixed reviews, including praise for the on-screen chemistry between Dennings and her co-star, Behrs. However, it faced significant criticism for relying heavily on sexual, drug-related, and racial humor. During its run, 2 Broke Girls received 12 Emmy nominations, winning one Emmy for Art Direction in 2012.

While fans continue to hold out hope for a reboot, Kat Dennings has returned to the screen with a new father-daughter comedy, Shifting Gears, on Hulu.

