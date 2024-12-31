Kat Dennings Reflects on Humor and Heart In New Comedy Shifting Gears, Featuring Tim Allen As Her Dad: 'They Are Exactly the Same'

Kat Dennings reflects on returning to the screens with a new heartfelt comedy as one broke girl who goes back to her dad's house because she is getting a divorce and her life is falling apart. Premiering on January 8, 2025, Shifting Gears, starring Dennings and Tim Allen, follows a heartwarming comedy of reconciliation and restoration.

According to Dennings, the show's comedy lies in the similar yet conflicting natures of the two lead actors. In their worldviews, they couldn't be any further apart, yet shared traits give them comedic moments as well as warm, touching moments. Allen plays Matt Parker, a recently widowed car remodeling and restoration shop owner whose life turns upside down when his estranged daughter, Riley (Dennings) returns after 15 years.

Dennings's character is a single mom in the midst of a divorce and financial straits who arrives on Matt's doorstep with two kids, compelling the father-daughter duo to find their way around this new dynamic.

The 2 Broke Girls actress described her character to TV Insider, saying, "She just shows up on his doorstep with her two kids. She’s getting a divorce, and her life is falling apart. She has no money and she needs to stay with him. So it turns both their lives upside down."

Dennings said to TV Guide Magazine, "[Matt and Riley] have such different styles and completely different beliefs. But what’s fun about them is that she is his daughter, and they are exactly the same. So when they butt heads, it’s just very, very funny."

Dennings believes Allen is an exceptional actor with great chemistry with her, with Allen also pointing out the unique bond that they share a birthday on the same date. Praising the Thor actress, Allen told the outlet, "Kat’s so freaking talented. We’re born on the same day, which is kind of weird. Certainly different ages!"

Kat Dennings reunites with her hit sitcom, 2 Broke Girls, as well as Dollface showrunner Michelle Nader in Shifting Gears which arrives on January 8th at 8:00 pm on ABC. The cast also includes Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia alongside Dennings and Tim Allen in leading roles.

