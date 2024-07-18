Kate Hudson Claims That Many Celebrities Slid Into Her DM While She Was On Break From Dating

Kate Hudson talked about how celebrities slid into her DM while she was on a break from dating. During her appearance on the Call Me Daddy podcast, the actress candidly spoke about taking a full year off from dating guys in her 30s. Hudson claimed that various men from the industry tried shooting their shots at the actress. The actress in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days stated that she likes it when the men make an effort to specifically slide in, but at the time, there were tons, and it was difficult for her to keep track.

Hudson claimed that she had to take time off flirting as well. Finally, the Hollywood star met Danny Fujikawa, and the duo have been engaged since 2021.

Kate Hudson gets candid about her time off from dating

In a conversation with Andy Cohen in the recent episode of What Happens Live, the actress stated that she had gotten a lot of DMs from celebrities during her time off dating. When the host asked about the men trying their luck while she was single, the Bride Wars actress said, “Oh yeah. Look, it’s a great way to meet people and a great thing to make your ego feel wonderful. Like, ‘Oh, that one snuck in.’ But I had a ton [of DMs]. I like to flirt, which is why I had to go through a year without flirting. Yeah, now it’s done.”

Furthermore, Hudson also spoke about being engaged to Danny Fujikawa and claimed not wanting to repeat the same patterns. While speaking to Cohen, the Glass Onion actress revealed that taking time off dating and being single for three years after the break helped her assess her relationship with her fiance.

Hudson also described her partner as a wonderful man in the interview.

What did Kate Hudson say about Danny Fujikawa?

Hudson couldn’t stop gushing about her fiance during the conversation with Cohen. The actress shared, “His values are very sturdy, and he’s such a lovely person. I would have never, I think, allowed that in if I didn’t take those three years of just being so happy in my life alone.”

The actress sparked dating rumors with Fujikawa in 2017 after the pair were spotted kissing. The couple made their relationship official in 2020 when Hudson stated to People Magazine, “He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought.”

The Hollywood star was previously married to Chris Robinson for 7 years.

