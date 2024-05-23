Kate Hudson Defends Her Marriage With Chris Robinson At Young Age Of 21; Marks It As Deeply Passionate

Kate Hudson has no regrets about her whirlwind marriage to Chris Robinson. Despite this, to her, it is an eventual downward spiral. The actress recently shared insights into her past and present family dynamics during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

A passionate first love

Hudson married Chris Robinson, the frontman of The Black Crowes, in December 2000 when she was just 21. Reflecting on her first love, Hudson described their relationship as deeply passionate and formative.

“I didn’t question it for a second,” she said. “We were so connected. And Chris taught me so much about love, connection. It was just a wonderfully passionate relationship.”

The couple welcomed their son, Ryder, in January 2004. However, their relationship ended in divorce three years later. But even with that, Hudson assures that it wasn’t wrong for them to have been together.

Embracing a modern family

As for Hudson's family life now, it is a work in progress that does not follow traditional norms. She has three children from different fathers: Ryder with Robison, Bingham with her ex-fiancée Matt Bellamy, and Rani with her future husband Danny Fujikawa.

She referred to them as a blended family, saying, “I do believe that a unit can exist differently than this very religious concept of male-female relationship.”

Hudson values the unique dynamic within her family members, though they are all related by blood, law, or both. Even if a romantic relationship ends, there are still some positive and loving environments around it.

”Just because you’re not supposed to be with someone doesn’t mean you can’t create a big, beautiful experience,” she said. “I don’t know how I’ve been able to do it, but we just do it. All of us,” she noted affectionately, referring to them as patchwork.

Co-parenting and strong bonds

It is important for Hudson to keep up harmonious co-parenting relationships with the fathers of her children. She said that they are one big family. “Love can change form. It’s interesting when you have that modern family; there’s so much love for all the kids,” she told People.

Hudson’s dedication to co-parenting is evident. In June 2022, Hudson and Robinson reunited for Ryder’s high school graduation. She also supports Bellamy and his wife, Elle Evans’ ever-growing family, by celebrating their milestones on social media.

