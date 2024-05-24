Kate Hudson Explains Why She Took a Whole Year Off of Men; Calls It 'Very Uncomfortable' & 'Not Fun'

Recently, Kate Hudson opened up about an important phase in her life when she decided to take a year break from dating at her therapist's advice. The 45-year-old actress talked about this significant experience on a Call Her Daddy podcast episode. Hudson revealed that she had taken a hiatus during her thirties, a period she considered crucial for confronting and overcoming recurrent patterns in her relationships. Hudson's therapist was crucial in this decision, emphasizing that although she could offer assistance, Hudson had to take the action on her own.

Why Kate Hudson took a whole year off of men?

During a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kate Hudson talked about how and why she “took a full year off” from getting romantically involved with men after what her therapist advised her.

The actress explained she was in her 30s when she decided she “didn’t want to keep repeating patterns anymore” and the only way to recover for her was to simply not date for a whole year, per the therapist.

Hudson shared her unique approach. "A full year was taken off by me," she revealed, leaving host Alex Cooper surprised. "Flirting was impossible... none of it. But it was great," Hudson admitted.

Hudson was determined to break old habits. "I was at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore,’” she explained. A great therapist offered her assistance, saying, "I can help you, but you have to do it."

During this period, Hudson also stopped giving out her phone number. "Basically, I was like, OK. Well, I guess I can't even text guys," she noted.

While the process was uncomfortable for Hudson, she described it as "strangely empowering." Within six months, her perspective began to clear. Initially, she questioned her choices, admitting the journey "was not fun."

However, the lack of romantic distractions allowed her to focus on herself. There was no desire for me to be doing anything that had anything to do with potential, you know, flirtation," Hudson stated.

This period of self-reflection and following her therapist's advice eventually led her to meet her now fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson and Fujikawa have been engaged since 2021 and share a daughter named Rani Rose. Hudson also has two sons from previous relationships: Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, with former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Kate Hudson on co-parenting 3 kids with 3 different dads

Kate Hudson a couple of years back opened up about co-parenting her three children, whom she shares with their three different fathers, and how her modern, blended family unit is "seriously strong."

In an interview with The Sunday Times, back in 2022, she discussed her relationships with her exes and co-parents. “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” she told the Times. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

Hudson said she and Robinson "just need to check in once in a while" since Ryder is in college now and she "couldn't have asked for a better co-parent" in terms of raising Bing with Bellamy.

"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she explained. "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

Elsewhere in her interview, Hudson said that she’s become more a “present mother”, throughout the years, and acknowledged how her bond with Ryder grew special since she feels like she “grew up with him”.

