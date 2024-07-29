Kate Hudson Offers Glimpse Of Her French Vacation With Fiance Danny Fujikawa; See HERE

This summer Kate Hudson is vacationing in style with her low-key French getaway. The 45-year-old singer and actress who recently got engaged to Danny Fujikawa has given her fans a glance into a romantic trip to Mougins, a charming village and Cap d’ Antibes peninsula which are so beautiful as highlighted by the Instagram post of July 27.

Relaxation and style

Hudson’s post initiates with her bikini-clad selfie. She is lying on a chair covered in a towel while sipping an Aperol spritz for relaxation. This is indicative of what comes next: a stress-free holiday.

For instance, others depict vibrant meals, pizza, and salad, enjoyed outside together with Fujikawa aged 38. To explore France’s southern region she wore a flowy white skirt, tan fisherman sandals, and a red manicure on the toes.

She also points out the chic look by wearing a black cutout tank exposing part of her abdomen with beaded necklaces wrapped around it along oval sunglasses that are an inch thick over her eyes like those worn during the ’90s era. Combined with a sun hat that has a broad brim too large for the face. The trip showcases French wine, fresh vegetables, and beautiful desserts.

"Meursault and boules… my kind of r&r 🇫🇷,” Hudson wrote alongside hashtags “#mougins #capantibes #wandering.”

A love story in France

After being friends for more than ten years Hudson and Fujikawa started dating publicly in May 2017. They welcomed their daughter Rani Rose in 2018 before getting engaged last fall (2021).

Their relationship often appears on social media platforms demonstrating love beyond just friendship; they are inseparable according to Hudson talking about his boyfriend she said that Fujikawa still makes her feel pretty even after small fights as he reminded PEOPLE Magazine in 2020.

“I still feel loved,” she said. “His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."

Lately while promoting her début album, Glorious on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Hudson suggested that their wedding could be approaching shortly. “I think we'll get married soon,” she said.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's French getaway is a testament to their love and relaxed lifestyle. From lounging with drinks to stylish adventures, their trip captures the essence of summer romance. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in their love story, possibly a wedding shortly.

